Rains Lash Parts Of Punjab, Few Places In Haryana

Rains lashed several parts of Punjab and a few places in Haryana on Tuesday even as cold conditions persisted at many places in the two states.

The Met centre here said Ludhiana, Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Gurdaspur, Rupnagar, Mohali among other places in Punjab received showers in the afternoon while Ambala, Hisar, Panchkula were among the places in Haryana that received rain.

In the morning, light rain had lashed parts of Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh. Chandigarh too received heavy rains during daytime.

Following the downpour, maximum temperatures dropped at many places and settled in the range of 16-19 degrees Celsius.

The night temperatures, too, had hovered below normal at some places in the two states.

Bathinda in Punjab reeled under severe cold, recording a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius. Gurdaspur recorded a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius, Barnala 6.4 degrees, Faridkot 6.9 degrees, Amritsar 6.2 degrees, Ludhiana 7.4 degrees and Patiala 9.3 degrees.

In Haryana, Sirsa was the coldest place, recording a low of 5.5 degrees Celsius. The night temperature in Hisar was recorded at 8.8 degrees Celsius, Karnal 9.6 degrees, Rohtak 10.4 degrees and Bhiwani 9.1 degrees. Chandigarh recorded a low of 9.4 degrees Celsius.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)