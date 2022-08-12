Rains Lash Several Parts Of Rajasthan; MeT Department Issues Yellow Alert

Light to moderate rain was recorded at many places in Rajasthan while isolates places in eastern parts of the state received heavy showers in the last 24 hours, a MeT department spokesperson said.

During the period, Aklera in Jhalawar recorded a maximum rainfall of 131 mm.

The department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain and thunder lightning in Alwar, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, Tonk, Churu, Jaisalmer and Nagaur during the next 24 hours. At the same time, there is a possibility of thunder lightning in Jodhpur and Bikaner.

The spokesman said that till 8.30 am on Friday, 130 mm rainfall was recorded in Aklera of Jhalawar, 120 mm in Mandana of Kota, 110 mm in Bhainsrodgarh in Chittorgarh, 110 mm in Bijolia of Bhilwara, 100 mm in Manohar police station of Jhalawar. Various places recorded 10 mm to 80 mm rainfall in the state.

He said from Friday morning till 5.30 pm, Kota recorded 63.4 mm, Chittorgarh 12.5 mm, Vanasthali 10 mm, Dabok 12.8 mm, Tonk 17 mm, Anta 10.5 mm, Sirohi 8.5 mm, Barmer and Ajmer recorded 2.7 mm each, Sikar 2 mm, Jalore 3 mm and Karauli 3.5 mm of rainfall.

Jaipur Meteorological centre in-charge Radheshyam Sharma said there is a strong possibility of formation of a new low pressure system on August 13 in the Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas. Thereafter, it is also likely to gradually move westwards through Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

He said that with the effect of this new low pressure system, rain activities would once again increase in most parts of the state from August 15. During August 15 and 16, there is a possibility of heavy rain at some places and very heavy rain at one or two places in the districts of Kota, Udaipur, Ajmer, Jodhpur divisions. Rest of the divisions are also likely to receive moderate rain.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)