Rains lash Telangana for second day; govt gears up to tackle situation

Rains continued to lash Telangana for the second consecutive day on Wednesday bringing much needed relief to farmers following scanty rainfall so far this season.

The government has geared up to deal with the situation in view of the forecast of heavy rains during the next few days.

The Met Centre of IMD said the Southwest Monsoon has been vigorous over Telangana.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Bhadradri- Kothagudem district, it said in its Daily Weather Report of Telangana (at 8.30 AM on Wednesday).

Heavy rainfall occurred at a few places in Adilabad and Mulugu districts and at isolated places in Kamareddy, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Warangal and other districts in the state, it said.

In its weather forecast and farmers' weather bulletin, the Met Centre said light to moderate rain or thunder showers are very likely to occur at most places over Telangana on Wednesday and Thursday.

In its weather warnings, it said heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Rajanna Sirsilla and other districts on July 20.

The Met Centre further said heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nizamabad and other districts on July 21.

In its forecast for Hyderabad and its neighbourhood for the next 48 hours, it said light to moderate intermittent rain and at times intense spells are very likely to occur in the city.

The state had rainfall deficiency of up to 50 per cent during June, official sources said.

State Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao, who held a meeting with officials, directed them to be prepared to deal with the situation if heavy rains lash Hyderabad for the next two-three days.

He told them that safeguarding people's life should be the top priority, an official release said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials informed the minister that they are ready with the monsoon plan.

In Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, Collector Priyanka Ala visited low-lying areas and gave directives to the officials on the steps to be taken following the heavy rains.

The water level in Godavari river at Bhadrachalam town may go up to 35 ft by Wednesday night, she said.

The Collector also visited a school in the town where a relief centre would be set up for people who may face inundation of their locality.