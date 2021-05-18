Rainwater Pours Through Roof In Newly Built COVID Ward In MP Hospital; Video Goes Viral

The COVID ICU ward at the district hospital in Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh, had rainwater seeping through the roof. Several videos depicting the hospital's deteriorating condition have gone viral on social media. According to reports, the COVID ICU was installed a few months ago at a cost of Rs 70 lakh to Rs 80 lakh, including Rs 20 lakh for civil works.

Rainwater leaks in COVID ICU ward

While talking about the incident, Dr SY Yadu, CMHO Rajgarh, said, "I got to know that the water is seeping from the ceiling of the ICU. I have sent a team to get the correct and actual information from the site. After the investigation, it will be revealed who is responsible for the unfortunate incident. Right now, we are only looking forward to make arrangements for the patients who are admitted to the ICU ward. We are trying to ensure the comfort of the patients and their family."

In the video, the patients on oxygen support and hospital bed are seen being treated in the ICU ward, where the water is continuously dripping from the roof. Shuchi Parashar, district Secretary of INC India IT Cell & Social Media, Rajgarh, shared the video on social media while urging for immediate help. She wrote on Twitter, "Need Help! Condition of Covid Ward ( District Rajgarh) Madhya Pradesh."

As India grapples with the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan declared on Sunday that the state's Coronavirus outbreak has been contained. The Madhya Pradesh CM said that the Coronavirus positivity rate, which had risen to over 24%, has now dropped to 10.68%, and that the rate is as low as 5% in some districts.

Ceiling collapses in Panaji govt hospital

In another incident, on Monday, May 17, the ceiling of the Goa super speciality hospital, where the government had moved 350 COVID-19 patients, collapsed. Following the incident, the hospital was flooded. Patients from GMC were temporarily transferred to this hospital. As a result, the Panaji hospital's patients were relocated to another facility. According to reports, the Cyclone has wreaked havoc on the low-line areas of Kerala, Diu, Karnataka, Goa, Mumbai, and Gujarat's areas.

