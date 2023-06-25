Rainy Sunday Morning In Delhi, Minimum Temperature 23.7 Deg C

Delhiites woke up to a wet Sunday morning as rains lashed several parts of the city and the minimum temperature settled at 23.7 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. According to the Safdarjung Observatory, the city received 48.3 mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period till 8.30 am.

The relative humidity was recorded at 100 per cent at 8.30 am, the weather office said. It predicted generally cloudy skies with moderate rainfall for Sunday and said the maximum temperature would hover around 32 degrees Celsius. On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 37.2 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature at 30.4 degrees Celsius.