Raipur Declared Containment Zone Till April 19; All Borders To Be Sealed, Shops To Be Shut

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Chattisgarh government on March 7, Wednesday, decided to declare the Raipur district a containment zone and seal all the borders of the district till April 19. Raipur District Collector S Bharathi Desan informed about the new measures taken curb COVID-19 spread.

"Keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation, Raipur district is being declared a containment zone from 6 pm on April 9 till 6 am on April 19. All the borders of the district will remain sealed during this period," he said.

As per the new restrictions imposed by the government, all Central, State government, as well as semi-government and private offices, will remain shut, except those related to telecom, railway and airports.

All shops, including those selling liquor, and commercial establishments will remain closed. The medical shops, however, will be allowed to open as per timing. Delivery of milk and newspaper will be allowed in the morning from 6 am to 8 am and in the evening from 5 pm to 6:30 pm.

Also, public transport will not be allowed, except if travelling to railways stations, airport, bus stands, as well as hospitals.

COVID-19 scenario in Chattisgarh

In the last 24 hours, Chattisgarh reported 9,921 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the cumulative count to 3,68,269, and 53 deaths swelling up the death toll to 4,416. The worse hit is Raipur with 2,821 fresh cases while with 1,838 fresh cases, Durg stands second. The State witnessed 54,171 cases and 561 deaths in March.

The Centre on Wednesday reacted to the growing number of deaths in the State. "Chhattisgarh has seen a disproportionately higher number of deaths in the last 2-3 weeks," said Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

Chhattisgarh has seen disproportionately higher number of deaths in the last 2-3 weeks. Their testing remains heavily dependent on rapid antigen tests which is not a wise strategy: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2021

He also talked about the heavy dependence of the State on rapid antigen tests and claimed that it is not a 'wise strategy'.

Outlining that the Chhattisgarh Government refused to use Covaxin despite it being given Emergency Use Authorization by DCGI, he attacked the State government saying, "Not only this, by its actions, leaders of the state government have the dubious distinction of being perhaps the only government in the world to have incited vaccine hesitancy.

(Credits-PTI/Pixabay)