Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dhebar's Nephew Misbehaves With Police; Violates COVID-19 Guidelines

Raipur mayor Aijaz Dhebar's nephew's video went viral where he can be seen misbehaving with cops when he was asked to wear a mask and follow COVID-19 protocols.

In a bizarre incident, Raipur Mayor Ajaz Dhebar's nephew was seen misbehaving with police personnel when the cop asked him to wear a mask. In the video, the nephew is seen riding on a scooter before stopped by the police, he was riding with someone behind him who was wearing a mask. When police questioned him for not wearing a mask he ignored them and started calling someone on phone. 

The mayor's nephew asked police to talk slowly in front of him and when police warned him that his license will be suspended, he took out his phone and said "do if you can" in Hindi. Police asked him to wear a mask to which he replied that he is going to buy one. A challan of Rs 500 was also cut by the police. 

COVID-19 guidelines violated 

This incident comes at a time when India is battling with a serious crisis of COVID-19 and the state of Chattisgarh is counted among the top states with a maximum number of cases. Recently lockdown was also announced in Raipur as cases were rising at an uncontrollable level. The government and health officials are constantly urging citizens to wear masks and follow COVID appropriate behaviour to curb the deadly spread.

Meanwhile, a town in Chhattisgarh distributed tomatoes to citizens to encourage them to get vaccinated. As cases are at its peak vaccination is the only solution India is currently relied upon. There is also a shortage of oxygen beds, and drugs like Remdesivir.

