Raipur: Shocking Video Shows Tiger Chasing Tourist Bus At Nandanvan Jungle Safari

A shocking video has surfaced on the Internet which shows a tiger chasing a tourist bus in Raipur. The incident took place on February 14 at Nandanvan Jungle Safari in Raipur district of Chhattisgarh when a group of tourists were on a jungle safari. The viral video was shot from inside the bus when all of a sudden a tiger grabs the curtain of the bus and begins chasing down the vehicle.

Very disappointed to see this Video from safari park Raipur, see it to belive.

Is CZA not on Twitter? The tigers in this zoo hv become dangerously used to humans and incidents like these will only make it worse. @ntca_india @AnupKNayak @moefcc pic.twitter.com/gPBZIdmLar — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) February 15, 2020

Randeep Hooda shares video

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda shared the video on Twitter and expressed his concern and disappointment over the preservation of wildlife. The 2 minutes 17-second video has been liked over 31,800 times. After the incident came to light, the Nandanvan Jungle Safari authorities have cracked down on the driver and the tour guide for ignoring safety protocol.

Exactly why wild life (even if kept in captivity) should be treated with due respect of the wildlife and not treated as pets. No matter how cuddly — JAYOTI BANERJEE, IFS (@jayotibanerjee) February 16, 2020

Very sad people should refrain from going close to tiger in zoo maintain the distance this type of behaviour not only can harm tiger but also zoo visitors we as humans need to respect wild animals they have right to live we encroach upon their land destroy their habitat — Er ashish dagwar 🇮🇳 (@ashish_dagwar) February 15, 2020

Elephant chases woman out of its territory

A video has surfaced on the Internet which showed an elephant running after a woman to hint to her that she was invading its privacy. The video was shared by IFS official Susanta Nanda on his Twitter handle and shows the elephant slowly moving towards a woman clicking its pictures. It shows a man recording the video and the woman capturing pictures of the elephant. Then the elephant slowly approaches the woman and instead of attacking her, it gently nudges her away providing hints to her that she may have trespassed.

Don’t intrude into my territory. The message by the tusker was unequivocally clear 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/o689ba4996 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 18, 2020

