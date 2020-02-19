The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Raipur: Shocking Video Shows Tiger Chasing Tourist Bus At Nandanvan Jungle Safari

General News

A shocking video has surfaced on the internet which shows a tiger dangerously chasing a tourist bus in Raipur. The incident took place on February 14.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Raipur

A shocking video has surfaced on the Internet which shows a tiger chasing a tourist bus in Raipur. The incident took place on February 14 at Nandanvan Jungle Safari in Raipur district of Chhattisgarh when a group of tourists were on a jungle safari. The viral video was shot from inside the bus when all of a sudden a tiger grabs the curtain of the bus and begins chasing down the vehicle. 

READ: Video Of Elephant Politely Kicking Woman Invading Its Privacy Breaks The Internet

Randeep Hooda shares video

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda shared the video on Twitter and expressed his concern and disappointment over the preservation of wildlife. The 2 minutes 17-second video has been liked over 31,800 times. After the incident came to light, the Nandanvan Jungle Safari authorities have cracked down on the driver and the tour guide for ignoring safety protocol. 

READ: Tiger Gets Caught In Noose Kept For Foraging Pigs, Escapes

Elephant chases woman out of its territory

A video has surfaced on the Internet which showed an elephant running after a woman to hint to her that she was invading its privacy. The video was shared by IFS official Susanta Nanda on his Twitter handle and shows the elephant slowly moving towards a woman clicking its pictures. It shows a man recording the video and the woman capturing pictures of the elephant. Then the elephant slowly approaches the woman and instead of attacking her, it gently nudges her away providing hints to her that she may have trespassed. 

READ: Byculla Zoo In Mumbai To Get Two New Tigers From Siddharth Zoo In Maharashtra 

READ: Photo Of Tigers Playing With A Piece Of Plastic At Jim Corbett Sparks Concern

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
WESTERN COMMAND CHIEF ON SC'S ORDER
NAWAB MALIK SLAMS TRUMP'S VISIT
TRUMP SUPERFAN APPEALS TO CENTRE
PAWAR GIVES NEW TWIST TO ELGAR CASE
MUMBAI INDIANS WISH TENDULKAR
IND TO STOP IMPORT OF THERMAL COAL