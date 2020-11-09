Raipur Women Make Diyas, Flower Pots With Cow Dung Under Chhattisgarh's Godhan Nyay Yojana

Under Chhattisgarh state government's Godhan Nyay Yojana, women from a self-help group in Raipur are making earthen lamps and flower pots using cow dung. Secretary of the self-help group Chitralekha Saahu told ANI that under Godhan Nyay Yojana, 10 groups have formed a Govardhan self-help group. Speaking further about the initiative, Saahu informed that earlier the group was only making vermicompost fertilizers but now the state government has provided them work of making diyas (earthen lamps), gamla (flower pots) and kanda (cow dung cake).

Chtralekha Saahu told ANI, "All women are working properly. We are hoping that we will get some money. All expenses are being provided by Municipal Corporation."

READ | Chhattisgarh CM Slams Farm Laws In Vidhan Sabha, Says 'Centre Favouring The Capitalists'

'Godhan Nyay Yojana will provide financial assistance to women'

Nodal officer of the scheme at Zone no. 8 Pramod Jadhav said that many stalls are being set up where women from these groups will sell the products made from cow-dung. He said that women have made 400-500 kg vermicompost and 17,000-18,000 cow dung.'We have started to get orders from departments and public representatives for these products, ' Jadhav added.

READ | Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Seeks Fast Track Courts For Trial Of Sexual Offences

Congratulating Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for this unique initiative of positioning cow dung as a big product, Raipur Municipal Corporation Mayor Aijaz Dhebar said that this is the first time women are being provided with employment. Giving more details of this initiative, Dhebar informed that with this scheme the rural women will be able to earn a little more as they will be able to sell their products directly to the customers and avoid middlemen.

READ | Ravan Dahan 2020 Celebrations In Raipur Near You: Guidelines & Locations For Festivities

CM Bhupesh Bahgel had launched this scheme on July 20, 2020. Under this scheme, the state government procures cow dung at Rs 2 per kg from livestock owners and then use it to prepare organic fertilizers.

READ | On Chhattisgarh Day, Baghel Govt Transfers Rs 1500 Cr To Farmers; CM Visits 'oldest Pond'

(With ANI inputs)