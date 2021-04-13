Raipur's Bhimrao Ambedkar Hospital Struggles To Tackle Dead Bodies Amid COVID Surge

Raipur's Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital (DBRAMH) has run out of space to store corpses due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. The state Health Minister TS Singh Deo has written a letter to the urban development minister and demanded to increase Electronic machine facilities.

Singh Deo said, "Health department's responsibility is to look after the patients' health condition, and for further arrangements, I had a word with the district administration about it. More arrangements have been made to keep dead bodies. It's a critical situation. There is a surge in cases, positivity ratio has also increased. Can't say if malfunctioned ventilators were deliberately sent by the Centre, but some ventilators are still not working."

Bodies of COVID-19 victims have been piling up in mortuaries and crematoriums in Raipur, as the Chhattisgarh administration is struggling to deal with the sudden surge in cases of viral infection and fatalities.

In some videos on social media, bodies were seen lying on stretchers outside the mortuary of DBRAMH, the state's biggest government-run hospital, and last rites of victims being performed from morning till late night in crematoriums.

An official from the Raipur Municipal Corporation said that since the last couple of days, the last rites of about 100 victims were being performed every day in crematoriums and burial grounds here.

"Patients with various ailments, including COVID-19, were being treated in the DBRMAH. The bodies of non-Covid patients and those related to medico-legal cases were also kept in the hospital's mortuary," Raipur's Additional Municipal Commissioner Pulak Bhattacharya said. "Due to a sudden spike in deaths due to COVID-19, the bodies piled up in the mortuary," he added.

Since April 1, 861 people have died due to COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh, with Raipur reporting 305 fatalities, as per official data.

COVID cases tally

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 4,56,873 on Monday with the addition of 13,576 fresh cases, while the death toll mounted by 132 to 5,031, an official said. This is the sixth consecutive day when the State has recorded more than 10,000 cases. The number of active cases in the State stands at 98,856 after 162 people were discharged from hospitals while 4,274 others completed their home isolation stay. The number of people who have recovered from the infection increased to 3,52,986, the official said.

The worst-hit Raipur and Durg districts witnessed 3,442 and 1,591 new cases, respectively, during the day. While the count of infections in Raipur has reached 94,753, including 1,261 deaths, Durg's caseload rose to 56,986, including 953 fatalities.

(With Agency Inputs)