Raipur's Samaritans Offer Free Car Ambulance Service To Needy COVID-19 Patients

As the country battles the devastating second wave of COVID-19, tales of citizens taking it upon themselves to make a difference in the lives of other citizens and helping others amid the challenging times, is heartening. One such tale is of two good samaritans who started car ambulance services for free in the state of Chhattisgarh which is among the states to report a high number of infections and mortalities due to COVID-19.

Arvind Sonwani and Ravindra Kumar, residents of Raipur have borrowed a car from their friend and converted it into an ambulance to facilitate COVID-19 patients for free within the 140 km radius of the city. Decked up PPE kit and carrying essential commodities such as oxygen cylinders, the two have provided assistance to over 40 patients in need, some have needed help at even 4 am in the morning.

Speaking with Republic Media Network, Ravindra Kumar said he was into social service and started getting SOS calls from people so he asked one of his friends who agreed to lend his car for the social cause amid the pandemic.

"Those patients who were unable to afford or those where people did not want to go near them, we started rescuing such patients. Pregnant lady, elderly people, women, kids, kidney failure patients, we used to visit their homes and took them to hospital, do their formalities," Ravindra Kumar said.

"Even if one wanted to go to a diagnostic centre, or get a CT scan done, no transport was available. Ambulance services were charging a bomb. Moreover, that patient had nobody who could take him to the centre, his family was scared of going near him. So we thought of rescuing them ourselves," Ravindra Kumar added.

Challenges of donning PPE kits amid COVID-19

Arvind Sonwani, a freelance video journalist spoke about why he got involved in this service. Narrating the disheartening incident, he said his friend's mother expired due to lack of prompt medical support although she wasn't a COVID-19 patient.

"The thought that my friend's mother could have been saved if could get treatment on time, is what compelled him to get into this service. So we met, discussed this and started from next day," Arvind Sonwani said.

Further elaborating on the challenges to don the PPE kits and other protective gear amid high humidity and perspiration, Ravindra Kumar said, "When we wore the PPE kit on the first day, entire body and even the car seats were wet due to perspiration. I wasn't able to dial keypad on the phone. Can't drink water, Have to control hunger, etc. So the first day was very challenging. But then now we are habituated."

He said they try to calm the patients by playing some music and chatting with them about their profession and personal life to divert their attention from the panic and COVID-19. He also urged the people to come out and support others in whatever way possible, either financially or through contributing skillfully.