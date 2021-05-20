Raise Mucormycosis (Black Fungus) Drug Amphotericin B's Production: IMA Letter To PM Modi

Amid a surge in cases of Mucormycosis among COVID-19 survivors, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to allow eligible pharmaceutical companies to manufacture Amphotericin B drugs in the country.

Which drug is used to treat Black Fungus (Mucormycosis)? - Amphotericin B

In his letter to PM Modi, National President of IMA, Dr JA Jayalal noted that last year, the DCRG had permitted few Indian Pharmaceutical companies to manufacture Amphotericin B, which is used to treat black fungus. However, the permission was later withdrawn. Presently, only one US-based company is having the license to import the drug in India. There is no indigenous production resulting in an acute shortage of this medicine.

“On behalf of Indian Medical Association, we appeal and beseech your kind personal intervention and direct the DCRG to give the emergency or short-term permission for the eligible pharmaceuticals to manufacture the drug in our country, in anticipation of the spreading Mucormycosis disease,” the letter stated.

Mucormycosis is a fungal infection that mainly affects people who are on medication for other health problems that reduce their ability to fight environmental pathogens. The rare disease is very difficult to treat and is often life-threatening. This infection has been witnessed in cases of uncontrolled diabetes mellitus, immunosuppression by steroids, prolonged ICU stay, and co-morbidities. In recent days, India has witnessed a huge spike in Mucormycosis infection among COVID-19 survivors with multiple states reporting over 100 cases each day.

Centre ramps up domestic production of Amphotericin B

On Wednesday, the Centre engaged with pharmaceutical manufacturers to ramp up production of Amphotericin B which was being prescribed by most physicians to treat black fungus. The Centre stated that the supply position is expected to improve with extra imports and increase domestic production. Moreover, on reviewing the demand pattern for Amphotericin, the Centre's Department of Pharma has allocated the drug to states/UT from May 10 to May 31.

On Thursday, the Union Health Ministry urged states to declare Mucormycosis as a notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897. This move will mandate all government and private hospitals to follow ICMR's guidelines for screening, diagnosing, managing black fungus, and reporting all such cases to respective Chief Medical officers. The Centre has advised people doctors and healthcare professionals to refrain from excessive use of steroids to treat COVID-19 patients to prevent side effects and complications such as black fungus. Several states have complained to the Centre about the shortage of anti-fungal drug Amphotericin B - used to treat the infection.