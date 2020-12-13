'Raise Your Voice': Arnab Appeals To People Of India As Mumbai Police Arrests Republic CEO

On Sunday, Mumbai Police raided the home of Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani and arrested him. This comes just ahead of the anticipatory bail hearing. Mumbai Police had no papers and arrested CEO Vikas Khanchandani despite complete cooperation with the Mumbai Police. Mumbai Police had earlier arrested Republic Media Network's Editor-in chief Arnab Goswami, who was later granted bail by Supreme Court of India.

Arnab Goswami said, "I am requesting people of the country to raise their voice against these methods of Mumbai police. We are fighting this entire matter legally. But if the Mumbai Police thinks that the people of the country and the court are not watching it then it is following itself. Now let me tell you why it is an illegal arrest because no papers were served. His anticipatory bail hearing is tomorrow. It has realised that their TRP investigation has gone for a toss. Therefore it is now picking up matters that are under the purview of telecom regularity authority of India. It is illegal and stupid. Desperate Mumbai Police has arrested him after he came back from a morning walk on a Sunday morning. He has been through 100 hours of interrogation and they have not managed to get anything from him. I am making an appeal to people of India to raise their voice against the gross illegality by Mumbai Police. Question what's going on. This is what Justice Chandrachud spoke about contempt of court in his historic judgement a few days back."

Arnab Goswami Assaulted & Arrested

On November 4, Arnab Goswami was arrested from his residence house was encircled, his home was barged into, cameras forcefully turned off, he was physically assaulted and dragged out of his home in a police van. The Mumbai Police manhandled Arnab Goswami and as many as 10 police personnel entered the residence of Arnab, with the video captured LIVE. In total, Republic Media Network's management & editorial staff have endured over 150 hours of questioning in a variety of cases that are beyond the initial fraud TRP matter, including Republic’s Senior Associate Editor Shawan Sen, Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy Output Editor Sagarika Mitra, Senior Associate Editor Shivani Gupta. The journalists maintained that they won’t reveal their sources.

Ghanshyam granted bail

On Sunday, Republic Media Network's Assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh was released from Taloja jail, 26 days after he was arrested by Mumbai Police's crime branch and 21 hours after he was granted bail.

As Ghanshyam Singh came out of the Taloja jail, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami hailed his courage and strength, and asked him about his ordeal in custody. Mumbai Police's Crime Branch had arrested Ghanshyam from his residence at 7.40 am on November 10 and had been opposing his bail. After his arrest, shockingly, Ghanshyam was produced in court with a black cloth covering his face and paraded like a terrorist, and that was just the start, as Ghanshyam also revealed he was physically attacked on day 2 of his police custody.