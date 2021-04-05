Raisina Dialogue 2021 Co-hosted By MEA To Be Held Virtually Amid COVID-19

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson on April 5 said that the Raisina Dialogue 2021 will be held virtually as the COVID-19 pandemic appears to tighten its grip across the world in the second wave. “The organizers of Raisina Dialogue 2021 have decided to host this year's edition as a fully digital event, instead of the hybrid event planned earlier that envisaged both online as well as in-person speakers and delegates,” MEA spokesperson said as reported by news agency ANI.

“This decision to move to a fully digital version has been taken as a measure of abundant caution, given the Covid-19 situation in various parts of the world. It underlines the strong sense of responsibility that the organizers feel towards the safety of all those involved with the Dialogue," said Bagchi in response to media queries on the change in the format of Raisina Dialogue 2021. The information was previously shared through an official release to the media. READ | Taiwan train accident leaves over 50 dead; MEA expresses condolence to kin of victims

"The fully digital event will leverage technology to allow participants an opportunity to engage and debate on the most pressing issues that confront the global community while avoiding any Covid-19 related risk. The impact of the change in format will be appropriately reflected in our diplomatic engagements," added the spokesperson.

Raisina Dialogue co-organised by MEA

The Raisina Dialogue is an annual geopolitical event that is co-organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) along with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF). It is basically designed to explore the prospects and opportunities for Asian integration as well as Asia’s integration with the rest of the world. It is also predicated on India’s vital role in the Indian Ocean Region and how the nation along with its allies can further build a more stable regional and world order.

The conference is a multi-stakeholder, cross-sectoral meeting involving decision-makers including but not limited to Foreign, Defence and even Finance Ministers from several countries, high-level government officials and policy practitioners, leading personalities from business and industry, and members of the strategic community, media and academia.

