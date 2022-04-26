Raisina Dialogue 2022: MoS Muraleedharan Reminds Indians Of Country's Achievements

As Raisina Dialogue 2022 begins, MoS MEA V Muraleedharan reminds Indians of the country's achievements in trying times.

The 7th Edition of the Raisina Dialogue was inaugurated on 25 April. The Dialogue will be held in an in-person format over three days, 25-27 April 2022. The Raisina Dialogue is India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, held annually since 2016. It is organized by the Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF).

MoS MEA V Muraleedharan gave his opening speech by emphasising the significance of foreign policies while marking the Azadi at 75 theme. He opined "Gone are the days when the foreign policy was decided in boardrooms. Now, citizens in remote corners are interested in diplomatic developments. In India’s villages, mohallahs, and streets, issues of foreign policy are being debated. We have been able to offer the global to the local."

He further added, "The world is passing through one of the biggest health and economic crises of the modern times. We have been facing unprecedented challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic. India, today, is at the forefront of the global fight against the pandemic, including through our successful indigenous vaccine programmes that benefited the entire world. India’s guiding principle of Vasudaiva Kutumbakam has only strengthened its innate globalism. Even at the height of the Covid crisis, India never shied away from its regional and global responsibilities. Our Atamanirbhar Bharat vision is geared towards strengthening domestic resilience and reducing external dependence in critical sectors."

The MoS MEA also reiterated that "our Prime Minister sent 4 Ministers to Ukraine’s bordering countries – to oversee the evacuation of Indians – under Operation Ganga. That reiterated our commitment to our citizens, to ensure the safety and security of Indians in any corner of the world. It underlined a whole-of-government approach. Operations Ganga and Vande Bharat are testimonies for Indians in distress abroad, who know they can count on their Government."