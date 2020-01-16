Raisina Dialogue: High Representative Of The EU For Foreign Affairs Arrives In India

Josep Borrell Fontelles, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy arrived in India in the wee hours of January 16. He will give a valedictory speech at the Raisina Dialogue today. Raisina Dialogue 2020 is India's annual global conference on geopolitics and geo-economics. The conference kicked off on Tuesday in Delhi in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Delhi: Josep Borrell Fontelles, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy arrives in India. He will give a valedictory speech at Raisina Dialogue 2020 on January 16. pic.twitter.com/nOfnWN8rT1 — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2020

EAM Jaishankar Defends CAA

Speaking at the 'Raisina Dialogue 2020' on Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar contended that India’s policy towards migration was not unique. He was talking in the context of the recent passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Maintaining that issues such as terrorism, separatism and migration were common challenges globally, he reminded the audience that the 9/11 terror attack had led to a response from many nations.

About Raisina Dialogue

The flagship conference organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) together has been India's contribution to global efforts to discover solutions, identify opportunities and provide stability to a century that has witnessed an eventful two decades.

The three-day conclave assembled 700 international participants, of which 40 per cent of the speakers were women, that emphasizes India's commitment to gender equality.

12 foreign ministers, including participants of Russia, Iran, Australia, Maldives, South Africa, Estonia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Hungary, Latvia, Uzbekistan, and the European Union, the National Security Adviser (NSA) of Afghanistan, the Deputy NSA of the United States and several other foreign ministers have also put forth their ideas.

