Raising Day: BSF Celebrates 55 Years Of Serving With A Parade In New Delhi

The Border Security Force (BSF) celebrated its 55th Raising Day on Sunday. To mark the day, a parade was organised in New Delhi which was attended by MoS Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.

On the occasion, the BSF took to their official Twitter handle and wrote: "For the last 54 years, the Border Security Force has sacrificed its all for the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of the country. Today, on the 55th Foundation Day, the Border Watchdog re-presents its commitment to national defence and nation-building."

The BSF, which is mandated to guard the India-Bangladesh border and India-Pakistan border, came into existence on December 1, 1965. It is a Central Armed Police Force charged with guarding India's land border during peacetime and preventing transnational crime at the same, it has various active roles during an outbreak of war. The BSF currently stands as the world's largest border guarding force. BSF has been termed as the First Line of Defence of Indian Territories.

PM Narendra Modi Hails BSF's 'diligence'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and conveyed his greetings to the Border Security Force personnel and their families on the occasion of 55th Raising Day. In his tweet, PM Modi went on to explain how the BSF soldiers have been diligently guarding and protecting our borders. He also stated how the BSF has worked consistently to serve and protect the citizens at the time of natural disasters and crisis situations.

Greetings to all BSF personnel and their families on BSF’s Raising Day. This force has been diligently protecting our borders. During natural disasters and crisis situations, BSF personnel have always worked hard to serve our citizens.



Best wishes to the BSF family! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2019

