Raj: BDO alleges harassment by husband of panchayat samiti head

Jaipur, Jun 1 (PTI) A block development officer (BDO) on Wednesday accused the husband of Chaksu panchayat samiti head of harassing her and other staff members. During a general meeting of the Jaipur Zila Parishad chaired by Jaipur district chief Rama Devi, BDO Krishna Maheshwari alleged that Uganta Chaudhary's husband Badrinarayan Chaudhary interferes in official work and passes comments on women employees.

“There is an atmosphere of fear in the office of panchayat samiti and no one can work here. I was tortured so much that I had to take leave for two months,” Maheshwari said during the meeting.

“The husband of the pradhan has no authority yet he interferes in official work, checks files and passes comments on women. If we raise an objection, we are threatened,” Maheshwari told PTI.

The BDO said she had complained against Badrinarayan Chaudhary to the senior officers of the department in February this year but no action has been taken so far.

Devi and CEO Jasmeet Singh Sandhu did not respond to calls. PTI SDA RHL

