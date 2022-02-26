Raj Bhavan to set up special cell for promoting Sanskrit: Himachal Guv

Shimla, Feb 26 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar Saturday said the Raj Bhavan will set up a 'special cell' for the promotion of Sanskrit language.

Presiding over the two-day Prant Sammelan of Sanskrit Bharti at Jwalamukhi in Kangra district, Arlekar said the special cell would advise on the spread and practice of the language.

Arlekar stressed the need for making Sanskrit the language of the public.

The governor said that Sanskrit has got the status of second official language in Himachal and efforts must be made to make it the public language.

"We have faith in Sanskrit but sincere work should be done to promote it, for which Sanskrit Bharati was striving," he added.

The work here should be done in Sanskrit also and efforts made to promote Sanskrit, he added.

Implementation and practice of Sanskrit is necessary in Devbhoomi for which willpower is required, he added.

On this occasion, the governor announced Rs 5 lakh financial help from his discretionary fund for Sanskrit Bharti for promotion of the language.

"Sanskrit is the divine language which now needs to be converted into a lok bhasha. If we can do this, then it will be a golden day," he said.

A national office-bearer of Sanskrit Bharti, Jai Prakash Gautam, said that Sanskrit teachers known as Shastri, should be given T.G.T. status. He demanded setting up of a Sanskrit University in the state.

Earlier, the governor paid obeisance at Mata Jwalamukhi temple.

Later. he also distributed hygiene kits through the State Red Cross Society to the sanitation workers and school children at Sarhan near district headquarter Dharamshala. PTI DJI TIR TIR

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)