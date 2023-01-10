Raj Bhavan's Pongal Invite Adds Fuel To 'Thamizhagam' Row; CPI(M) Questions Guv's 'motto'

Amid the ongoing tensions between the DMK-led government and Governor RN Ravi, a Pongal invitation released from the Raj Bhavan has added the fuel to the fire. The Governor sparked a controversy with his remark wherein he stated that 'Thamizhagam' rather than 'Tamil Nadu' would be a more appropriate name for the state.

Pongal invitation escalates Thamizhagam vs Tamil Nadu ROW

CPI(M) MP Su Venkatesan took to Twitter and shared the picture of the Pongal invitation in which RN Ravi has been not referred to as Tamil Nadu Governor and only the name of the Indian government is mentioned. He also shared the snips of previous invitations and stated that now he is refusing to be called Tamil Nadu's governor.

Venkatesan tweeted in Tamil which can be roughly translated as, "Governor invitation. Last time the invitation letter had the Tamil Nadu government's motto. This time the invitation has only the Indian government's motto in three places. He refused to use it because Tamil Nadu is written in our motto. Similarly, can we expect him to walk away from the tax money and rented house of the people of Tamil Nadu?"

TPDK workers protest against Guv Ravi

On Tuesday, the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) workers staged a massive protest against Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi demanding his resignation over the Thamizhagam remark. The TPDK workers protesting in Coimbatore have sought the removal of Governor Ravi from his post appointed by the Centre. They were seen raising slogans against him and burnt his effigy

#LIVE | Thandhai Periyar Dravida Kazhagam members gathering in Chennai protesting against the Governor. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/vgmkC7Bf8o — Republic (@republic) January 10, 2023

Earlier in the day, the high-level drama of the showdown reached the streets of the city including a fiery online debate as the DMK government put up posters and hashtags stating "GetOutRavi". DMK West Chennai secretary on Tuesday put out posters in the streets of Chennai with the hashtag #GetoutRavi with the title trending number one on Twitter. He went on to thank all those who tweeted with that hashtag.

The face-off began as Governor RN Ravi asserted that Tamil Nadu should be renamed as 'Thamizhagam' which evoked the ire of DMK, as the ruling party accused him of unnecessarily interfering in state politics rather than paying attention to developmental initiatives. During the state Assembly address, Governor Ravi also skipped a few references to the names of Dravidian stalwarts including the late EV Ramasamy 'Periyar' and CN Annadurai. This prompted Chief Minister MK Stalin to move a motion to reject the deviations in the presence of Ravi, as the latter staged a walkout of the House.

Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin issued the first reaction to the Governor's speech and backed the action of CM Stalin. "Today one incident happened you all must have heard about it. Our leader has done something that has not happened in history before, usually, our leader in his response and announcements makes the opposition run but today he made the governor run. That is the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister," he said.