Raj CM Ashok Gehlot to present state budget 2022-23 tomorrow

Jaipur, Feb 22 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will present the state budget 2022-23 on Wednesday.

It will be the fourth budget of Gehlot, who is into his third term as chief minister of the state.

A separate agriculture budget will also be presented for the first time this year, according to an official.

Gehlot finalised the budget at his residence in the presence of senior officers of the finance department, including Principal Secretary (Finance) Akhil Arora.

PTI SDA SRY

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)