Raj CM, ministers, army officers pay tribute to Gen Bipin Rawat, others killed in chopper crash

Jaipur, Dec 11 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, ministers and army officers, among others, on Saturday paid tributes to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the others who died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

They laid wreaths at the Amar Jawan Jyoti in Jaipur and observed two-minute silence.

"The whole country has been shaken by the helicopter mishap that happened with General Bipin Rawat and other military officers. There is a wave of mourning in the country," Gehlot told reporters.

General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other defence personnel were killed when a Mi17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

"General Rawat had a long experience in the army that is why he was made the Chief of Defence Staff. He and other officers are not among us. We all pray to God to give peace to the departed souls and give strength to their families in this time of mourning," Gehlot said.

The chief minister said that the country will never be able to forget this incident.

Rajasthan is proud that there are soldiers from the state who are guarding the borders of the country, he said.

Two of the 13 who died in the helicopter crash – Sq Ldr Kuldeep Singh and Lt Col Harjinder Singh belong to Jhunjhunu and Ajmer in Rajasthan.

The chief minister said that martyrs do not belong to any one state, but belong to the country.

"During the Kargil war, I went to homes of 55-56 martyrs. So, I know the emotions these families go through," Gehlot said.

He said that he has witnessed the bravery of these families. "On one hand, the body is coming and on the other, grandparents and parents say that we are ready to send our other children (to serve the country). I have seen this passion for the country (in the houses of Rajasthan)," Gehlot said. PTI SDA ANB ANB

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)