'Raj Culture' To 'Kartavya': Renaming Rajpath A Big Message On Democratisation & Service

The PM Modi government has decided to name the historic Rajpath and Central Vista lawns in the national capital as 'Kartavyapath', sources privy to the development told Republic TV.

This development represents a shift from Raj Culture to Kartavya culture. Rajpath, which starts from Rashtrapati Bhavan through Vijay Chowk and Indian Gate to National Stadium, means "King's Way". It will be now called 'Kartavyapath'- 'The path of duty'.

Speaking from the ramparts of Red Fort on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked citizens to shed all colonial mindset and take pride in our roots, unity and sense of duty among citizens.

The Prime Minister had also stressed the importance of everyone fulfilling their duties in the 25 years leading to 2047 when India will be celebrating 100 years of Independence.

Last week, PM Modi also unveiled a new ensign of the Indian Navy inspired by the seal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, replacing the Saint George's cross which was used since the British put it on during the pre-Independence era.

From Race course road to Navy's new ensign, Modi govt axes colonial imprints

In 2016, Lutyens Delhi's Race Course Road, where the prime minister's residence is located, was renamed Lok Kalyan Marg. The Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29 this year featured legendary singer late Lata Mangeshkar's 'Aey Mere Watan ke Logon', replacing 'Abide With Me'.

In 2015, Aurangzeb Road was renamed APJ Abdul Kalam Road. In 2017, Dalhousie Road was changed to Dara Shikoh Road. Also, Teen Murti Chowk was changed to Teen Murti Haifa Chowk in 2018. There have been proposals to rename Akbar Road, but nothing has been done yet.

Last year, Prime Minister Modi said that India's growth story is being disrupted by forces with a colonial mindset. "We are the only country that is in the process of achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement ahead of time and yet, in the name of the environment, various pressures are being created on India. All this is the result of a colonial mindset.''

In 2018, three islands of the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago were renamed as a tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Ross Island was renamed as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, Neil Island as Shaheed Dweep and Havelock Island as Swaraj Dweep.

Image: PTI