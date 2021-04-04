Raj Govt Issues New COVID Guidelines; Theatres To Shut On Weekends, Cap On Wedding Guests

In the wake of an alarming surge in Covid-19 cases, the Rajasthan government has announced new guidelines in order to curb the Coronavirus cases in the state. The state government has capped the number of guest at weddings to 50 people only, which will have to be ensured by the hotels, banquet halls and gardens that host the wedding events. The state government has warned of sealing the property if guidelines are not adhered to by the hotels/banquets/gardens.

Moreover, swimming pools will be closed in the state. Gyms, amusement parks, multiplexes and cinema halls will also be shut on weekends i.e. from Friday 9 pm to Monday 6 am. The government has also imposed night curfew on restaurants and hotels, however, the restaurants and hotels can facilitate takeaways and home deliveries.

1729 new Covid-19 infections have been reported on Sunday in Rajasthan, taking the tally of total Covid-19 infections to 3,39,325. The state also reported 587 recoveries on Sunday taking the number of total recoveries to 3,23,618.

PM Modi reviews COVID situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a high-level meet to review the alarming surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. After the review, the Prime Minister directed that central teams consisting of public health specialists and clinicians will be sent to Maharashtra in view of high caseload and deaths, and likewise to Punjab and Chhattisgarh because of the disproportionate number of deaths being reported there, Prime Minister's Office stated.

Moreover, a special campaign for Covid appropriate behaviour with emphasis on 100 per cent mask usage, personal hygiene and sanitation at public places/workplaces and health facilities will be organised from April 6 to April 14, 2021.

PM Modi especially highlighted the need to ensure effective implementation of containment measures, besides the involvement of community volunteers in active case search and management of containment zones.

In the review meeting, it was highlighted that alarming rate of growth of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the country with 10 states contributing to more than 91 per cent of cases and deaths due to COVID.

The PMO also stated that although the exact contribution of mutant strains to the escalation of cases in some states remains speculative, the measures to control the pandemic remain the same and hence implementation of various protocols for COVID-19 management are all the more critical in those areas.