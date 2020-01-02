Kota Infant Deaths: Rajasthan Govt Slams BJP For Politicising Issue, Says 'open To Audit'

The concern over the Kota infant deaths continue as Union Minister Anurag Thakur slammed the Rajasthan government for their inaction towards the rising death toll. Around fourteen more infants have died at the J K Lone hospital here in the last five days, taking the number of deaths to 91 this month at the facility, officials said on Monday. Lashing out at the Rajasthan government, Thakur said,

"The government of Rajasthan has failed, which failed to keep the lives of children safe. what are they capable of them then? The sad part is they did not wake up even after a few deaths."

"BJP can go for an audit", says Rajasthan Health Minister

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma slammed the BJP government for politicising the issue and further assured government's sensitivity towards the increasing death toll. In the light of the 77 infant deaths in December in the Kota hospital, BJP working President JP Nadda on Monday had appointed four women MPs to form a delegation in order to investigate the death of newborns at a hospital in Kota in Rajasthan. BJP MPs Jaskaur Meena, Kanta Kardam, Locket Chatterjee and Bharati Pawar had been appointed as members of the delegation by Nadda.

Criticising BJP's interference over the issue, Raghu Sharma said,

"If BJP wants they can go for audit as to whether we could save them or not. We have made a proper arrangement. Nursing staff, infection monitoring, centralized oxygen. One crore for instrument damage, new neonatal units. BJP is doing politics on it. BJP party workers are entering the wards wearing slippers, creating chaos just for their cheap politics. Goverment has full sensitivity to children's death, but they also need to be aware that children should be brought on time. BJP is creating an atmosphere of terror which will affect the health staff and doctors," Sharma said.

Ashok Gehlot assures

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot assured the government's sensitivity towards the issue and stated that infant mortality in this hospital of Kota is steadily decreasing and further asserted it to be government's top priority.

जेके लोन अस्पताल, कोटा में हुई बीमार शिशुओं की मृत्यु पर सरकार संवेदनशील है। इस पर राजनीति नहीं होनी चाहिए। कोटा के इस अस्पताल में शिशुओं की मृत्यु दर लगातार कम हो रही है। हम आगे इसे और भी कम करने के लिए प्रयास करेंगे। मां और बच्चे स्वस्थ रहें यह हमारी सर्वोच्च प्राथमिकता है।

राजस्थान में सर्वप्रथम बच्चों के ICU की स्थापना हमारी सरकार ने 2003 में की थी। कोटा में भी बच्चों के ICU की स्थापना हमने 2011 में की थी।

Kota Infant Apathy

J K Lone Hospital authorities revealed that five boys and five girls - aged between one day and one year had died in the span of two days on December 23-24. Reports state that at least 77 children have died in the hospital within this month. The hospital has constituted a three-member committee to probe into the incident.

Doctors have reportedly stated that most infants and children referred to the hospital are terminal condition and hence the hospital usually witnesses three infant deaths per day. Commenting on this particular incident, the hospital superintendent Dr. HL Meena has stated that the number is 'high, but usual', as per reports. Moreover, Dr. Amrit Lal Bairwa - head of the pediatrics department has reportedly revealed that three of the five infants were suffering from severe birth asphyxia, while the other two infants suffered severe infection, resulting in their deaths within 24-48 hours.

