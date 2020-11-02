Raj Gujjars To Meet Over Reservation Today, Community To Protest Until Demands Are Met

Amid a heated protest in Rajasthan by the members of the Gujjar community demanding reservation in jobs and education, a crucial meeting has been scheduled on November 2 at 11 AM in Ajmer to decide on the future strategy. Gujjar leader Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla will be attending the meeting along with his supporters. On the other hand, BJP leader and son of Col Bainsla, Vijay Bainsla is leading the massive 'Rail Roko Andolan' under which the members of the Gujjar community have blocked the Delhi-Mumbai railway track and threaten to continue doing so.

"We will continue our agitation till our demands are met and an order regarding it is issued by the government. We will not entertain anything less than that," said Gujjar leader Vijay Bainsla.

The Western Railway informed that seven trains had to be diverted due to the demonstration by the Gujjar community.

Rajasthan's Gujjar community begins 'Rail Roko Andolan'

The members of the Gujjar community in Rajasthan kick-started a massive protest in Bharatpur area of the state demanding 5% reservation in jobs and education as the 'most backward class' community. Under the leadership of Vijay Bainsla, the protestors gathered around the railway tracks and stopped the rail route in the area, and also uprooted several tracks. The members of the community have stated that the protests will continue till their demands are met.

While speaking to ANI, a protestor stated, "We are not fond of holding protests and hamper public services we are just waiting for the Sports Minister Ashok Chandna to meet us and tell us what has been done for us by the government."

Gujjar leader Vijay Bainsla said, "The youth are not getting employment. There is anger among them. Youth is unemployed, 25,000 jobs are stuck and nobody is talking about it. This protest will continue until our demands are not fulfilled. We have spoken to Gehlot Ji four times in the past but nothing materialised. It's been two years, how much patience do they demand from us?"

On the other hand, while speaking about the future course of action, Col Bainsla said that he is waiting for Minister Ashok Chandna before taking a call. The protestors want the minister to meet them and update them about the steps taken by the government to fulfill their demands, he dded.

Gujjar community remains divided into two factions over the reservation issue; as one continues protesting with Vijay Bainsla, the other faction, which is being led by Himmat Singh Gurjar, has agreed on 14 points with the Rajasthan state government's cabinet sub-committee, following a discussion on Saturday.

(With inputs from ANI)