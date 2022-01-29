Raj records 10,437 fresh COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths

Jaipur, Jan 29 (PTI) Rajasthan on Saturday recorded 10,437 fresh COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths due to the infection.

The latest fatalities occurred in Jaipur (four), Udaipur (three), Kota, Jhunjhunu and Bikaner (two each), Ajmer, Barmer, Bharatpur, Dausa, Jalore, Jodhpur, Karauli, Rajsamand and Tonk (one each), an official report said.

Of the new cases, a maximum of 2,408 cases were reported from Jaipur followed by 999 in Jodhpur, 746 in Alwar, 572 in Kota and 567 in Udaipur. Rests of the cases were reported from other districts of the state.

A total of 1,18,999 people have tested positive for coronavirus. Of them, 9,224 people have so far died and 11,05,918 recovered.

The number of active cases in the state is 74,849. PTI SDA SRY

