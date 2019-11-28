The Debate
WATCH: Raj Thackeray Present For Uddhav Thackeray's Swearing-in Ceremony At Shivaji Park

General News

MNS chief Raj Thackeray arrived at the swearing-in ceremony of his cousin and political rival Uddhav Thackeray, who is set to take oath as Maharashtra CM.

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:

Amid his conspicuous silence during the Maharashtra power tussle since the declaration of the Assembly results, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray arrived at the swearing-in ceremony of his cousin and political rival Uddhav Thackeray. The latter is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra at about 6.40 pm. The MNS just won one seat in the Assembly elections. Other leaders such as DMK chief MK Stalin, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, Ahmed Patel, Supriya Sule, and Sharad Pawar are also present for the ceremony. 

Published:
COMMENT
