Raj Thackeray Backs COVID Lockdown In Maharashtra; Assures CM Uddhav Of MNS' Support

Backing for a Maharashtra lockdown due to rising COVID cases, MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday, assured CM Uddhav Thackeray of his party's help in helping the government if lockdown is imposed, via phone-call. In a statement issued by Raj Thackeray, he has urged all MNS workers to help the government and its bodies by adhering to all orders issued by the government. Maharashtra has seen its highest-ever peak on Saturday clocking over 49,000 COVID cases in 24 hours, with Mumbai alone clocking over 9000 cases.

MNS backs lockdown

While MNS has backed lockdown, previously it had lashed out at the Sena government for keeping religious places and trains shut amid a COVID spike. Stating that Shiv Sena has forgotten its 'Hindutva', MNNS along with BJP had staged several protests outside temples, while MNS workers had forcibly boarded trains. Incidentally, Sena's own allies - NCP and Congress have requested Thackeray to not impose lockdown and cripple the recovering economy. BJP too has voiced the same, citing the Centre's recommendation against a lockdown.

Maha CM warns of lockdown again

Addressing the citizens online on Friday, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said that he could not rule lockdowns as people had become complacent. Explaining the shortage in beds and fatigue faced by frontline workers, he said that strict restrictions will be issued to curb COVID-19 in the state in the next few days, without elaborating on them. He added that there could be a shortage of healthcare infrastructure if the COVID-19 situation deteriorates. Thackeray also said that further restrictions will be announced in a day or two.

"I cannot rule out imposing a lockdown if the current COVID-19 situation prevails. People have become complacent," said Thackeray. Pune administration has already shut bars, hotels and restaurants in the district for next seven days due to a sharp spike in cases. Imposing a 12-hour night curfew from 6 pm to 6 am from Saturday, Pune had prohibited all public meetings with the exception of weddings and last rite rituals.

Maharashtra's COVID restrictions

With the second wave of COVID infections, Maharashtra has imposed a night curfew across the state from 8 PM to 7 AM - banning a gathering of 5 or more till April 15. All public places (Gardens & Beaches), Cinema halls, malls, auditoriums and restaurants to remain shut from 8 PM to 7 AM till April 15. Home delivery and takeaway will be allowed. Any violation will attract cinema halls/hotels/restaurants to be closed for a period until the COVID-19 pandemic stays notified as a disaster by the Central govt. Previously, the govt has already banned all social/political/religious gatherings, capped weddings at 50 people and funerals at 20 people, all offices except health & essential are capped at 50% capacity.