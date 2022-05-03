Raj Thackeray Booked: Here Are The 'objectionable Statements' Marked By Police In The FIR

The Aurangabad Police on Tuesday filed an FIR against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and organizers of his May 1 rally. As per the FIR accessed by Republic, the police have booked the MNS president over certain 'objectionable statements' made by him during his speech.

During the rally, Raj Thackeray had appealed to the Aurangabad Police to shut down loudspeakers by May 4 or face the 'power of the people of Maharashtra'. The MNS chief had threatened that if this was not done in a 'straight and easy way', then he could not guarantee what would transpire in the state. Thackeray had also urged Hindus to take necessary permissions, and prepare to play Hanuman Chalisa at a high volume, thereby 'contributing to the social issue' of noise pollution.

Objectionable Statements of Raj Thackeray marked by Police in FIR

"It's my request to police, if they are going to sing aazan now you should shut their mouth and if it is not going to happen by the straight and easy way then I don't know after that what will happen in Maharashtra. Whichever police officer is present here I tell them to go and shut this down. And I say whatever is to happen, let it happen now. You should not keep quiet at all..."

"It's my humble request to Sambhajinagar Police. I am telling you, again and again, that if they are not ready to listen then we will have to show them the power of the people of Maharashtra hence it is my request to the police, shut the mouths of these people first..."

"I appeal to every Hindu brother and sister, don't think about anything, these loudspeakers should be removed. Loudspeakers should be removed from every religious place even if they are in temples but only after the loudspeakers of these people get removed. My request is to every Hindu brother and sister that if these people don't listen by May 3, then from 4 may onwards I should be able to hear the sound of Hanuman Chalisa. Get the permission if you want...take appropriate permission, they will have to give permission. After that permission, you will do everything on high volume and this socially important question pending for years should be addressed and you may all contribute to this."

Raj Thackeray booked by Aurangabad Police

The Aurangabad Police has registered a case against Raj Thackeray and the organizers of the MNS rally at the City Chowk police station after examining the video of the public meeting. As per the FIR, the MNS chief has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 116, 117, 153, and Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Section 116 pertains to 'abetment of an offense'; Section 117 of IPC refers to' abetting the commission of an offence by the public or by more than ten persons'; Section 153 pertains to 'wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot' and Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, authorizes arrest and punishment for violations of Section 37 (prohibitory order issued by Police authority).

The development comes just a day before May 4-- Raj Thackeray's deadline for the Maharashtra Police to take down loudspeakers from Mosques. Notably, MNS leader Mahendra Bhanushali has been taken into preemptive custody ahead of Raj Thackeray's May 4 ultimatum. The police have also confiscated speakers from his Chandivali office.