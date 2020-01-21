Mumbai Wakes To Raj Thackeray Posters Before MNS Mega-rally; 'Hindavi Swaraj' In Focus

Days before Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's Maha-Adhiveshan rally in Mumbai on January 23 to mark the birth anniversary of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, new posters and videos of the party has emerged and they hint towards a major ideological shift to hard Hindutva.

In the posters seen across Mumbai, which has a map of Maharashtra painted in saffron, are the following lines- ‘Thought about the ideology of Maharashtra, resolve to create a Hindavi Swaraj’. Hindavi Swaraj is considered by many as the ideal state established by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

In a video which has been tweeted by MNS General Secretary Shalini Thackeray on Twitter, Raj Thackeray can be heard making a pitch for Hindavi Swaraj. In another video, Thackeray can be heard saying that, " A leader from Communist Party, Samajwadi Party, a party following Hindutva ideology or any other party, all of them look up to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as their ideal."

MNS to adopt Hindutva?

With the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in power currently, the MNS appears to have an opportunity to re-orient itself in Maharashtra. In a party meeting held in Pune recently, the MNS supremo was very critical of Shiv Sena's distancing itself from Hindutva, according to sources. The speculation of the party veering towards Hindutva gained momentum as MNS has reportedly discarded its current flag- which has three colours- saffron, green and blue. The new saffron flag with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s seal on it is expected to be unveiled very soon. Moreover, it is likely that Thackeray will make a formal announcement regarding the party's stance on January 23.

In a massive development on January 9, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis admitted that the BJP could consider an alliance with MNS in the future. Breaking his silence after his secret meeting with Thackeray, Fadnavis added a caveat that the MNS would have to bring about changes in its ideology and way of functioning. Fadnavis also clarified that there was no discussion of immediately forging an alliance in the meeting. However, sources reveal that Thackeray has decided to extend support to the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. The rumours about an alliance come only a few months after Raj Thackeray openly campaigned against BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, drawing massive crowds.

