WATCH: Raj Thackeray Question Finally Brings Quote-happy Sanjay Raut To Full-stop

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday avoided a question on Raj Thackeray's comeback in regional politics and also paid tributes to the founder of the Shiv Sena, Bal Thackeray, on his birth anniversary.

Raut steers away

Speaking to news agency ANI, Raut avoided the questions on Raj Thackeray's attempt to make a comeback in politics. When asked about the new symbol, flag, etc, Raut said that he was not aware of any such development and was learning about the same through the reporters.

"I don't know. You guys are speaking about this right now but nobody is talking about it right now. He has not clarified his objectives and ideologies yet. It keeps on happening, in India itself, there are 9,500 registered regional parties. Out of them, many have their own set of ideologies, if this is someone's decision then it is their ideologies. Shiv Sena, Congress, MIM all have their different ideologies so let them do so."

When asked on whether Sena has let go of its Hindutva ideology after breaking the alliance with the BJP, Raut questioned and asked about how anyone questions the same. Raut said that nobody knows about Maharashtra more than Shiv Sena. The Sena knows about the State, the overall politics, and regional politics, more than anyone else.

Raj Thackeray is expected to announce the new MNS ideology at a mega rally on January 23 - the 94th birth anniversary of Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. Raj Thackeray has also launched posters painted in saffron with lines that read 'Thought about the ideology of Maharashtra, resolve to create a Hindavi Swaraj’.

Raut was also asked about Balasaheb Thackeray on his birth anniversary and said, "Babasaheb Thackeray is a politician with who you can have multiple differences of opinions, ideologies but still, every regional party across the country has picked up something from Thackeray and has gone forward. He was an artist, cartoonist, writer, journalist and that's what his character was, with which he has fought many battles during his lifetime. He gave birth to a historic regional political party and even today, that party is working and is in power. he was never in power but those in power always came to him to seek blessings, and that was his biggest strength."