Raj Thackeray Recalls Balasaheb Thackeray's Idea Of Shiv Sena Post Eknath Shinde's Win

Raj Thackeray remembered the 'idea of Shiv Sena' given by its founder Balasaheb Thackeray after the Election Commission of India announced its verdict on Friday, February 17. The election regulator ruled against Uddhav Thackeray, ordering that the party name 'Shiv Sena' and the 'Bow and Arrow' symbol will be retained by the faction led by Eknath Shinde.

In the backdrop of this, the leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena wrote on Twitter, "How accurate was the idea of 'Shiv Sena' given by Balasaheb, it was once again known today..." and shared a 30-second-long video.

The video, an amalgamation of slides with shadow images of Balasaheb Thackeray, preached, 'Money comes and money goes but once the name goes, it never comes back. You can't even buy that in the black market, so work to protect your name and make it big. Work for respect."

Shinde camp and not Uddhav camp gets Shiv Sena name and symbol

The ECI exercising its power under Article 324 of the Constitution of India read with paragraphs 15 and 18 of the Symbol Order, 1968, ruled that the party name 'Shiv Sena' and the 'Bow and Arrow' symbol will go to the camp led by Eknath Shinde and not Uddhav Thackeray.

The order stated, "The name of 'Balasahebanchi ShivSena' and symbol of 'Two Swords and Shield', which was allotted to the petitioner (Eknath Shinde) by way of interim order dated 11.10.22 of the Commission in this dispute case will henceforth be frozen with immediate effect and will not be used."

"In view of the ongoing bye-elections for 205-Chinchwad and 215-Kasba Peth of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, the Respondent (Uddhav Thackeray) faction, which was allotted the name of 'ShivSena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)' and symbol of 'Flaming Torch' as per the interim order date 10.10.22 of the Comission in this dispute case, is hereby allowed to retain the said name and symbol till completion of the said bye-elections," it further read.