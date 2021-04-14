Raj Thackeray Writes To PM Modi; MNS Chief's Letter For Covid Vaccine Liberalisation Here

As Maharashtra stares at a rising number of COVID-19 cases, MNS chief Raj Thackeray has reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for assistance. The MNS chief has penned a letter to PM Modi and urged him to assist Maharashtra by ramping up vaccination in the state. Considering the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra, Raj Thackeray has pushed for '100 per cent vaccination in the state'. Moreover, his request also includes vaccination across all age groups.

Other requests made by the MNS chief include 'independent' procurement of vaccines by Maharashtra and purchase of vaccines by private agencies. Moreover, Thackeray has also requested that Serum Institute of India (SII) should be allowed to sell vaccines in Maharashtra freely under regulations. Further naming state-based institutions like Haffkine Bio Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited and Hindustan Antibiotics, Raj Thackeray has requested PM Modi to allow them to manufacture vaccines. Keeping in mind the shortages of Remdesivir and oxygen in the state, Thackeray has urged PM Modi to ensure the supply.

Raj Thackeray writes to PM Modi

Fresh curbs announced by Maharashtra government

Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announced fresh guidelines on Tuesday night to curb the rise of COVID-19. Instead of lockdown, Uddhav Thackeray has stated that curfew-like restrictions will be imposed in Maharashtra till May 1. Therefore, Section 144 is in effect in the state. However, essential services will be allowed to function. Public transport in the state is allowed to operate but can only be used for urgent conditions. On the other hand, the manufacturing sector and industries have been instructed to operate with 50 per cent staff. Additionally, the Maharashtra government has also announced a relief package of Rs 5,476 crore

Maharashtra Covid-19 cases

The state, on Tuesday, recorded fresh 60,212 cases taking the total active case tally to 5,93,042. The state has also recorded 281 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the public health department of Maharashtra, there are 32,94,398 people in-home quarantine and 30,399 in institutional quarantine across the state.

Image Credits: Facebook - Raj Thackeray/PMINDIA.GOV.IN

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.