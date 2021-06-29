Raj Thackeray's Beloved Dog 'James' Passes Away; Family Holds Last Rites

In an unfortunate incident, MNS chief Raj Thackeray's beloved dog 'James' passed away on Monday. The Great Dane was 12-years-old and was said to be the MNS Chief's most loved. On Tuesday morning, Raj Thackeray along with his family bid adieu to James. The family was captured holding the last rites of the Great Dane near the Camp Office of the Maharashtra Animal and Fisheries University in Mumbai.

The MNS supremo is known to be an ardent dog lover and at one point had 6 dogs out of which 3 belonged to the Great Dane breed. In 2018, Thackeray had lost his first Great Dane dog 'Bond' in the month of December. Bond had also passed away at the age of 12 and-a-half years. He had been given a farewell at the Parel cemetery. Notably, Bond resided away from the family at Karjat farmhouse after he reportedly bit Raj Thackeray's wife Sharmila Thackeray. Several photos of Raj Thackery and his dogs were regularly shared on social media.

Maharashtrian Soil More Powerful Than Europe: Raj Thackeray

Recently, Raj Thackeray, who celebrated his 53rd birthday on June 14, shared a short video where he stressed that the power in Maharashtrian soil is stronger than that of Europe. "Maharashtra is a state that is developing, and it might have faced some issues in its journey due to casteism," Raj Thackeray was heard saying in the video.

The MNS chief added, "If we look at the journey of Maharashtra...the DNA of Maharashtra, Marathi manus will come out of it. I am convinced and, according to what my self-belief tells me, I will bring everyone from the state together as Maharashtrians. It is difficult and it may take some time, but it will definitely happen. I have always believed that the power in the soil of Maharashtra is much more than the soil of Europe. We are superior in all aspects."