Raj Thackeray Drops Big Hint Regarding Ideology, To Launch New Party Flag And Symbol

In an important indication of the kind of the ideology that Raj Thackeray will be adopting in his "comeback" to Maharashtra politics, a frame with the picture of Vinayak Savarkar was spotted on a table near the stage where the ceremony will be taking place.

Ideology inclination

Thackeray will be launching a new symbol and a new flag in a ceremony in Mumbai. The launch date is significant since it is on the 94th birth anniversary of Balasaheb Thackeray, who brought Hindutva politics to the forefront in Maharashtra. The photo was along with the photos of Babasaheb Ambedkar, Prabodhankar Thackeray, and Savitribai Phule.

Thackeray recently announced that MNS will announce its new ideology in a mega rally on January 23, in order to fill the vacant 'Hindutva' place in Sena's legacy.

The Shiv Sena which has agreed to a 'secular' joint Common Minimum Programme with its Maharashtra allies Congress-NCP, is often in a fix in matters related to Hindutva. The CMP's preamble declares that the alliance will take a joint view on matters which have consequences on the 'secular fabric of the nation', which has led to the Sena feuding with Congress' disdain for the father of Hindutva - Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. While Sena has constantly demanded a Bharat Ratna for the revolutionary leader, Congress has openly accused him of being linked to the Gandhi assassination.

Last month, Rahul Gandhi was attacked by the ruling party for stating that India is the rape capital of the world. He was asked to apologise for his remarks in the rally, however, Gandhi refused to apologise and doubled down on his remarks, saying his name is Rahul Gandhi and not Rahul Savarkar and that he will not apologise for 'speaking the truth'.

Earlier this week, the Congress party said, Bharat Ratna should not be awarded to Savarkar, and Sena leader Sanjay Raut for his part opined, those who oppose the idea should be sent to the jail where Savarkar spent 14 years.

