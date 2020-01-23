Raj Thackeray's BIG Surprise: MNS Chief's Son Amit Thackeray Joins Mainstream Politics

Raj Thackeray's son, Amit, has decided to enter mainstream politics. This comes at the time when Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) is eyeing to revamp the party and adopt the Hindutva ideology, to fill the vacuum left by cousin Uddhav Thackeray's party- Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. Amid speculations, MNS formally inducted Raj Thackeray's son, Amit into the party.

Taking a swift shift towards Hindutva, Raj Thackeray had announced that this party, MNS would announce its new ideology in a mega rally on January 23 in Mumbai- on the 94th birth anniversary of the late Shiv Sena patron Bal Thackeray. In contradiction to his cousin, Uddhav Thackeray announced on Wednesday, that he would be visiting Ayodhya after completing 100 days as the Maharashtra chief minister. MNS released a new poster, as they hinted towards a major ideological shift. The posters seen across Mumbai, which has a map of Maharashtra painted in saffron, are the following lines- ‘Thought about the ideology of Maharashtra, resolve to create a Hindavi Swaraj’. Hindavi Swaraj is considered by many as the ideal state established by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Raj steps into Hindutva vacuum

In a bid to replace its ally-turned-foe Shiv Sena, BJP is eyeing to rope in Raj Thackeray to rebrand the Sena's Hindutva flavour with Raj Thackeray's fiery brand. While Raj met with Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, fuelling rumors of an alliance, Thackeray has also launched posters painted in saffron with lines that read 'Thought about the ideology of Maharashtra, resolve to create a Hindavi Swaraj’.

Shifting gears from opposing the BJP till the Lok Sabha elections, to harness Maratha pride and Hindutva, Raj Thackeray is presumably treading the same path his uncle Balasaheb trod- eyeing to truly live his legacy. Raj Thackeray ran an elaborate campaign against the BJP during the Lok Sabha 2019 election campaign.

The two had brothers had a fallout after Uddhav was chosen as the Sena Chief to succeed after Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. Raj split from the family's political party to form the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena in 2005. Recently, there have been reports of reconciliation between the two brothers on a personal level when in January 2019, Uddhav Thackeray along with his wife Rashmi Thackeray and two sons- Aaditya and Tejas had attended the wedding of Raj Thackeray's son - Amit. Moreover, Uddhav supported his cousin when he was probed by the ED and Raj returned the favour by attending Uddhav's swearing-in ceremony as he became the first Thackeray CM.

