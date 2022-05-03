Raj Thackeray's FIR Copy Accessed; Shiv Sena Says 'ultimatums Don't Work Here'

Amid the ongoing loudspeaker row, the Aurangabad Police has registered a case against MNS leader Raj Thackeray and the organizers of his recent rally on May 1. A copy of the FIR has been accessed by Republic TV that mentions that the complaint is filed at the City Chowk police station in Aurangabad after the police examined the video of the public meeting.

The MNS chief and other party members have been booked under Section 116 (abetment of an offense), 117 (abetting commission of the offense by the public or by more than ten persons), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 135 of the Bombay police act, which authorizes arrest and punishment for violations of Section 37- which is about prohibitory order issued by Police authority- of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The FIR copy mentions that on the basis of his provocative speech, a complaint was registered in the name of Thackeray and two other persons.

This development comes after the Aurangabad police probed the speech delivered by Raj Thackeray on Maharashtra Day, i.e. May 1. The police were looking into whether he said anything unlawful, hurt religious sentiments, or incited hatred amongst a community against another. While giving permission for the rally, the Aurangabad Police had laid down 16 conditions including barring remarks that can create law and order problems and capping the number of attendees to 15,000. As per the FIR, the Aurangabad Police has raised an objection to this part of Raj Thackeray's May 1 speech:

"It's my request to police, if they are going to sing azan now you should shut their mouth and if it is not going to happen by the straight and easy way then I don't know after that what will happen in Maharashtra. Whichever police officer is present here I tell them to go and shut this down... And I say whatever is to happen, let it happen now. You should not keep quiet at all..." "It's my humble request to Sambhajinagar Police. I am telling you, again and again, that if they are not ready to listen then we will have to show them the power of the people of Maharashtra hence it is my request to the police, shut the mouths of these people first..." "I appeal to every Hindu brother and sister, don't think about anything, these loudspeakers should be removed. Loudspeakers should be removed from every religious place even if they are in temples but only after the loudspeakers of these people get removed. My request is to every Hindu brother and sister that if these people don't listen by May 3, then from 4 may onwards I should be able to hear the sound of Hanuman Chalisa. Get the permission if you want...take appropriate permission, they will have to give permission. After that permission, you will do everything on high volume and this socially important question pending for years should be addressed and you may all contribute to this."

Reacting to an FIR against Raj Thackeray, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said, "It's not about an individual, No one is above law. The rules of the rally are broken that's why action is being done."

Sanjay Raut says MNS 'ultimatum politics doesn't work here'

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, while speaking about MNS chief Raj Thackeray's ultimatum over loudspeakers, said, "It is Uddhav Thackeray's government here. What ultimatum? It doesn't work here. Ultimatum politics will not work in Maharashtra. Only the word of the Thackeray government will work here."