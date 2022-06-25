Raj Thackeray's Hip Replacement Surgery Successful; MNS Chief Discharged From Hospital

The Chief of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Raj Thackeray got discharged from the Lilavati Hospital on Saturday, June 25 after the completion of his surgery.

The MNS Chief took to Twitter and Facebook to announce his discharge and also stated that his surgery was a success and that he was home safe and sound.

Admitted for a hip replacement surgery

The MNS head was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai for a hip replacement surgery which took place on Monday, June 20.

Dr. Vinod Agarwal, the Orthopaedic surgeon who had operated upon MNS Chief Raj Thackeray, had said that his hip was badly damaged and he was experiencing excruciating pain.

When asked about his recovery, Dr Agarwal said that Thackeray will need to undergo aggressive physiotherapy after his discharge but he should be able to perform his normal activities in the next two-three months.

Image: PTI