Raj Thackeray In Trouble? MNS Gets State EC Letter On New Saffron Party Flag

Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has received a letter from State Election Commission (SEC) on a complaint filed against the party's new flag which bears Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's insignia. The poll body has asked MNS to take appropriate action on the complaint.

MNS General Secretary Shirish Sawant acknowledged the reception of the letter from SEC but said MNS is unclear what the commission expects it to do. "It is just a letter with complaint copies with the State EC informing us to take appropriate action on the same. According to me, it is unclear about the kind of action state EC expects from us by sending that letter," Sawant said.

He added that the party needs more clarity on the letter given that both the new and old flags were sent to the EC before the launch. MNS has a saffron-coloured flag as well as the old multi-coloured flag with its election symbol 'express engine' in the centre.

MNS reinvents Hindutva commitment

MNS launched its new party flag on January 23. The new saffron-coloured flag of the party features Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Raj Mudra (royal emblem). Thackeray has also launched posters painted in saffron with lines that read 'Thought about the ideology of Maharashtra, resolve to create a Hindavi Swaraj’.

MNS recently put posters declaring 'India is not for Pakistani and Bangladeshi infiltrators'. An anti-immigrant, pro-CAA rally witnessed thousands of MNS supporters waving its saffron flag marching from Girgaum Chowpatty to Azad Maidan, while posters declared 'infiltrators are not my brothers and sisters'.

MNS-BJP bonhomie?

As per the reports, there has been speculation that the BJP will support Raj Thackeray in rebranding his party after the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena joined hands with Congress and NCP to form a government in Maharashtra. Congress and NCP are ideologically polar opposites of Shiv Sena, rooted in centrist and secular social policy.

