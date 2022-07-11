'Raja' - World's Oldest Tiger In Captivity Dies Aged 25; Netizens Pay Emotional Tribute

The world's oldest tiger, Raja, who survived for 25 years passed away on Monday at SKB Rescue Centre. The sad news was reported by the forest department that Raja died at a rescue centre in north Bengal in the early hours of Monday.

“He was one of the oldest tigers in India, and was brought to the Khairabari Leopard Rescue Centre at Jaldapara in north Bengal in August 2008,” said Deepak M, divisional forest officer of Jaldapara. Normally, tigers live up to 16 years in the wild and up to 28-30 years in captivity, according to data publicly available. Raja was brought to the rescue centre in north Bengal after a crocodile partially bit off its right hind leg. The incident took place in the Sunderbans, the largest mangrove delta in the world, and home to the famous Royal Bengal Tiger species.

Today ‘Raja’ the oldest living tiger in the world in captivity is no more. He died at the age of 25 years and 10 months. Raja was in rescue centre of Jaldapara from many years. After a crocodile attack. Was saved & later became oldest tiger in the world in captivity. pic.twitter.com/FhATsQc8Ph — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 11, 2022

Parveen Kaswan, an IFS officer while sharing the picture of the tiger wrote, "Today ‘Raja’ the oldest living tiger in the world in captivity is no more. He died at the age of 25 years and 10 months. Raja was in rescue center of Jaldapara from many years. After a crocodile attack. Was saved & later became the oldest tiger in the world in captivity". Moreover, SK Meena, district magistrate of Alipurduar also tweeted, "It was almost 11 years old when it was bought to the South Khairbari rescue center, and there it survived for another 15 years, making it one of the oldest surviving tigers in the country."

Internet pays emotional tribute

Several tributes came in from fans and politicians who took to their social media handles to mourn the sad news.

Saddened to know that Raja, the oldest living tiger in the world in captivity, is no more.



As the pride of India that lived for over 25 years, Raja will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/Fzat3ilrxG — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) July 11, 2022

Raja one of the longest lived tiger died at the age of 25 years 10 months at Kolkata today. Tiger population is decreasing and this is not for our eco system. Protection of wild life is important even for the survival of humanity. I pay my respects to Raja the Tiger pic.twitter.com/m6SXNgKyjy — N Ramchander Rao (@N_RamchanderRao) July 11, 2022

Tigers in Indian Sunderbans

Bengal tigers are the most numerous of the six tiger subspecies, accounting for about half of the world's population of wild tigers. Despite their status as an icon of India and Bangladesh, Bengal tigers are an endangered species. The largest population of Bengal tigers lives in Sundarbans National Park, in West Bengal, India. The national park covers about 1,330 square kilometres (328,680 acres) of the densely forested delta of the Ganges River.

While there are around 100 tigers in the mangrove forest in the Indian Sunderbans, the rivers are inhabited by estuarine crocodiles. Man-animal conflict is common in this part of the state, where villagers are often attacked and killed by tigers, crocodiles, and venomous snakes.

Image: Unsplash