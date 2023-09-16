Last Updated:

Rajnath Singh Approves 23 New Sainik Schools In Partnership Mode

A Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) has been inked as part of this endeavour between the Sainik Schools Society and 19 New Sainik Schools spread across the nation

General News
 
| Written By
Eashaan Dhillon
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the establishment of 23 New Sainik Schools

The Government of India has given the go-ahead for the project of setting up 100 new Sainik Schools in collaboration with NGOs, private schools, and State Governments in a graded way, class-wise, starting from class 6th onwards. A Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) has been inked. It is as part of this endeavour between the Sainik Schools Society and 19 New Sainik Schools located across the nation.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the establishment of 23 New Sainik Schools in partnership mode after further reviewing applications for new Sainik School openings. In addition to the 33 Sainik Schools now operating under the previous pattern, this initiative has resulted in the addition of 42 additional Sainik Schools operating in partnership mode under the auspices of the Sainik School Society. 

Approval of 23 New Sainik School by Rajnath Singh

The objectives behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to build 100 new Sainik Schools is to give kids a high-quality education that is in line with the National Education Policy and to give them greater job prospects, including the opportunity to join the military. Additionally, it enables the private sector to collaborate with the government to strengthen the nation by preparing today's youth to become responsible adults in the future. State/UT-wise list of the above 23 approved new Sainik Schools can be seen at https://sainikschool.ncog.gov.in/.

These new Sainik Schools, besides their affiliation to respective education boards, will function under the aegis of the Sainik Schools Society and will follow the Rules and Regulations for new Sainik schools in partnership mode prescribed by the Society. In addition to their regular affiliated board curriculum, they will also impart education of Academic PLUS curriculum to the students of the Sainik school pattern. Details about the modalities of operation of these schools are available at https://sainikschool.ncog.gov.in/.Willing students and parents are invited to visit the web portal and take advantage of this novel opportunity.

First Published:
