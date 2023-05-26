Rajastha ACB arrests Delhi Police ASI in bribery case

The Rajasthan anti-corruption bureau has arrested a Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector for accepting a Rs 20,000 bribe from a Kota-based man, an official said on Friday.

Rekha Singh, posted at the Mansarovar Park Police Station in Delhi's Shahdara, was apprehended in a Delhi-bound passenger train on Thursday night, the bureau's additional superintendent of police in Kota, Vijay Swarnkar, said. The assistant sub-inspector will be produced before a court later in the day, he said.

Singh had demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the man for dropping the names of his family members from a case related to unlawful demand of property from his wife, officials said.

The case was registered at the Mansarovar Park Police Station in September last year, Swarnkar said.

The man, who is the complainant in bribery matter, had said he had already paid Rs 14,000 to Singh when she called him at the police station for interrogation, the official said.

The man then told her that he would pay the remaining amount in Kota and invited her here, Swarnkar said. He lodged a complaint then with the bureau in November last year.

The assistant sub-inspector reached Kota on Thursday and visited the complainant's house, he said.

Singh took the bribe amount of Rs 20,000 just before the Nalanda Express departed from Kota for Delhi on Thursday night. The bureau's team caught her with the money and they got down at the Gudla railway station, Swarnkar said.

The complaint was verified before the operation, officials said.