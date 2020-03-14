Rajasthan: 11 People Killed, 3 Injured In Road Accident In Jodhpur District

Eleven people were killed and three injured in a road accident in Rajasthan on Saturday. The accident took place on the Balotra-Phalodi highway in Jodhpur district when a trailer truck collided with a jeep.

Rajasthan: 11 people killed, 3 injured in a collision between a trailer truck and a jeep on Balotra-Phalodi highway in Jodhpur district pic.twitter.com/QAyQTSVPcb — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2020

Another incident

Seven people were killed and 32 injured in two road accidents in Rajasthan on March 8, the police said. In Jodhpur district, four people, including two women passengers died and 14 were injured when a bus collided with a truck, a senior police officer said. The incident occurred on a highway. A bridge was being built at the spot of the accident, the police officer said, adding efforts are being made to ascertain the identity of the dead.

In Ajmer, three people were killed and 18, including three women, injured when a bus overturned on the Ajmer-Jaipur highway. The bus was on its way to Jaipur from Ahmedabad when the driver lost control over the vehicle and it hit a road divider and overturned, the police said.

The dead have been identified as Yogesh from Jaipur, Magan Bhai Patel from Ahmedabad and bus driver Krisnakant Dubey, who was a resident of Maharashtra. The injured were rushed to a hospital, the police added.

