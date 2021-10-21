Rajasthan: 2 children killed, 5 injured as car rams into rickshaw in Jaipur

Jaipur, Oct 21 (PTI) Two children were killed and five others injured when a car rammed into their rickshaw in Jaipur's Dudu area on Thursday, police said.

The speeding car rammed into the rickshaw from behind leaving Tasmin (8) and Lucky (10) dead and five others injured, police said.

The bodies were handed over to the relatives after post-mortem. The injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment, they added. PTI SDA TDS TDS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)