Rajasthan: 29 IAS, 16 IPS officers transferred

Twenty-nine IAS and 16 IPS officers were transferred in Rajasthan on Monday. There were six district collectors among the transferred Indian Administrative Services officers (IAS) and three IGP and three district SP among the Indian Police Services (IPS) officers.

Apart from this, four IAS officers were given additional charge of some other posts.

Veena Pradhan, MD Rajasthan Small Industries Corporation Ltd, was made Commissioner of departmental inquiries and home secretary Kailash Chand Meena was made Divisional Commissioner of Jodhpur.

Collectors in Bundi, Alwar, Jaisalmer, Dholpur, Dungarpur and Jaipur were also changed, according to the list of officers transferred by the department of personnel.

The state government has also removed a Rajasthan Administration Service (RAS) officer and put him under Awaiting Posting Order (APO) status.

The officer, Narayan Singh Charan, was posted in Sirohi as the CEO of Zila Parishad.

IPS officer Prashan Kumar Khamesra was transferred as Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kota from Bharatpur, Gaurav Srivastava as IGP, Bharatpur from IGP Personnel, Jaipur.

IGP-Crime Investigation Department (CID), Vikas Kumar was transferred as IGP-Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

IPS officer Anil Kumar was posted as Superintendent of Police (SP), Pratapgarh, Mridul Kachawa as SP, Jhunjhunu and Sanjeev Nain as SP, Dausa.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)