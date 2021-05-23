Rajasthan: 345 Children Test COVID-19 Positive In Dausa Amid 'third-wave' Concerns

Amid India's relentless battle with a devastating wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, report of infection is on the rise among children in Rajasthan. Observing an alarming figure, over 345 children between the age of 10 to 12 years have tested COVID-19 positive in the Dausa district.

As per the health department, more than 500 COVID-19 cases among children have been reported in the last 10 days. Unlike the nature of the COVID-19 outbreak during 'first wave' in 2020, the unprecedented 'second wave' has battered rural areas of India and younger age groups since a surge in infections from March 2021. Replication of the contagions of COVID-19 would progress exponentially in the said age brackets and areas.

Over 500 Children from Dungarpur District Test COVID-19

In a similarly grim situation, over 500 kids, under the age of 18, have tested positive for the highly contagious COVID-19 in the last 10-12 days from the Dungarpur district. While speaking to Republic TV, Dr Rajesh Sharma, CMHO, Dungarpur, said that the outcome is the result of their strict "surveillance and monitoring."

He said, "District is a border district and migrants keep coming from here, due to which more people have been infected with Coronavirus. Briefing about the measures taken by the administration he said, "We have arranged oxygen concentrators, Pediatricians are also taking regular updates to take care of the children. Necessary medicines have also been distributed."

Such trekked figures of COVID-19 infection obviously necessitate the implementation of more stringent measures by the State government.

Also, earlier this week, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) urged the Union Health Ministry and states to take cognizance of the preparations to tackle the upcoming third wave of COVID-19-- which experts say is likely to impact the younger population significantly. The NCPCR has sought information on the availability of pediatric facilities and beds, the availability of neonatal ambulances for newborns, and protocols for the treatment of children.

Priyank Kanoongo, the NCPCR's Chairperson, said they have sought information from the health officials and also taken stock of the preparation of the Ministry of Health, ICMR, and the State governments.