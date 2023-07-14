Last Updated:

Rajasthan: 39 IAS Transferred By The Govt

The government also changed the district collectors of Jaisalmer, Sikar, Nagaur, Sri Ganganagar, Udaipur and Chittorgarh.

Press Trust Of India
Rajasthan: 39 IAS transferred by the govt


The Rajasthan government has transferred 39 IAS officers, including commissioners of two divisions.

The State Personnel Department issued the transfer order late on Thursday night.

IAS Bhanuprakash Yeturu has been posted as the Divisional Commissioner of Bikaner, while Bhanwarlal Mehra is the new Divisional Commissioner of Jodhpur. Neeraj Pawan has been removed from the post of Divisional Commissioner, Bikaner and posted as Government Secretary Ayurveda Department.

Kailash Chand Meena has been removed from the post of Divisional Commissioner, Jodhpur, and posted as Government Secretary, Local Self Government department.

Along with this, the government has also changed the district collectors of Jaisalmer, Sikar, Nagaur, Sri Ganganagar, Udaipur and Chittorgarh.

