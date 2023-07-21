India News Live: Tribal Groups Take To Streets Against Manipur Horror

Quick links:
Image: PTI
EAM S Jaishankar said, "Highlighted our efforts under the G20 Presidency, including adoption of the G20 Action Plan for Accelerating SDGs; commitment to implement a Common Framework for Debt service suspension initiative in a predictable, timely, orderly and coordinated manner; and promoting just, affordable, and inclusive energy transition pathways,"
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, said, "Congress is running a battle against Manipur because Manipur is being run by a BJP government...Congress party's concern should not only be restricted to Manipur. Congress party should also think about the serious crime against women going on in Rajasthan & West Bengal. They should not target the state of Manipur. It is a peace-loving state ...."
Rajendra Guda, the Rajasthan minister who criticised the Ashok Gehlot over its performance on protecting women from crimes, has been sacked. The minister, speaking in the Rajasthan Assembly, said before raising questions on Manipur, authorities in Rajasthan should look to themselves. "It is true and should be accepted that we have failed in women's safety. Instead of Manipur, we should look within ourselves that atrocities on women have increased in Rajasthan," Gudha said in the Assembly.
This comes after the Rajasthan government faced criticism for the murder of a 19-year-old Dalit girl. This was followed by a leaked video from Manipur where a mob stripped three women naked, sexually assaulted them and paraded them across a village.
From October 2 this year, the state government will ban single-use plastic water bottles of carrying capacity below 1 litre: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
The fire brigade officials rescued a 65-year-old man who was stuck in a swamp in Nigdi, Pune on Friday. The person is identified as Nilkanth Patil who got stuck in a swamp near a school in Nigdi Pradhikaran. At 7:23 am, the fire brigade officials were informed about the incident by the locals. On reaching the location, the officials saw that the victim was stuck in the swamp and was struggling to come out but failed miserably. Later the fire brigade officials took the help of a ladder and rope to get the person out with the support of other personnel who were present at the spot.
Delhi government advises chemists to avoid the sale of Aspirin, Ibuprofen and Diclofenac group of medicines without prescription, amid the rise in vector-borne diseases in monsoon season.
Ashok Gehlot's minister makes a big statement, says 'We have failed in women's safety. We should fix our own state first before talking about Manipur.'
"Presently 121 locomotives (including Electric Multiple Unit rakes) belonging to Secunderbad Division (30 in number). Hyderabad Division (56 in number), Guntakal Division (28 in number) and Vijaywada Division (7 in number) of South Central Railway are equipped with Kavach. The trains hauled by Kavach-fitted locomotives change according to the operational requirements of Railways as per loco links. No accident has taken place involving Kavach fitted trains": Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to Rajya Sabha
The cause of the accident as established by CRS is -: The rear-collision was due to the lapses in the signalling-circuit-alteration carried out at the North Signal Goomty (of the station) in the past, and during the execution of the signalling work related to replacement of…
Varanasi, UP: Advocate Mohammad Tauheed Khan, representing the Muslim side says, " Today the court approved the application of the (Hindu side) to conduct the ASI survey the area except the sealed 'wazukhana'. Court has asked ASI to submit the report by August 4. We will…
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered five separate cases against several accused including then GEs, AGEs, JE of Military Engineer Services Jabalpur, and private firms on the allegations of causing loss to the tune of Rs 16.24 crore (approx) to government…
IAF helicopters continued with relief operations in Himachal Pradesh today. Medicines and relief materials were air delivered at Majhan, Shensher, Samundartapu, Chandrataal and Baatal: HQ Western Air Command, IAF
IMD has issued a 'Red' alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall for the Palghar district for Saturday. 'Orange' alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri.
Indian Air Force will be celebrating its 91st anniversary on 8th October 2023. This year's Air Force Day parade and Air Display will be held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
The ceremonial parade would be conducted at Air Force Station Bamrauli and the Air Display would be conducted over the Sangam area, in the vicinity of the Ordnance Depot Fort in Prayagraj.
DCW chief Swati Maliwal plans to visit to Manipur for assessing the situation in Manipur after incidents of sexual violence against women and girls emerged. She also wrote a letter to DGP Manipur in this regard.
Haryana: A Bhojpuri actress has accused a person named Mahesh Pandey of rape. A case has been registered under the relevant sections. Mahesh Pandey called the actress to a hotel for an interview and when she came there, he raped her. Investigation underway: Varun Dahiya,…
In a written reply in Lok Sabha, MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt said that 57 women cadets have been recruited in National Defence Academy since July 2022. 19 of them are from Haryana while 12 belong to Uttar Pradesh. One of the four women cadets from Kerala resigned after joining: Same facilities are provided to women recruits at par with male recruits in NDA, he said.
Kerala police have arrested a 49-year-old man for allegedly driving a car in an inebriated state over a railway track.
Police said they arrested Kannur resident Jayaprakashan who drove his car onto a railway track inside the city on July 18.
BJP leader breaks down during news briefing on West Bengal panchayat poll violence, says 'Women were stripped in Bengal as well. Who will save our daughters during the Panchayat polls?
West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar says, "We condemn the Manipur incident, it is a sad incident but a BJP worker was paraded naked in South Panchla, is it less sad than the Manipur incident? The difference is that there is no video of this incident because Mamata…
Manipur CM N Biren Singh participates in a massive public gathering organised in condemnation over viral videos.
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel conducts aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Sutrapada, Mangrol and Gir Somnath.
Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh: "Manipur was burning for 2 months, houses were set on fire, women were being tortured, children had no roof over their heads and PM Modi did not give any statement for 77 days. He spoke yesterday after a horrifying video went viral. In that…
Women in Imphal burned down the house of one of the accused in Manipur viral video case, yesterday, 20th July. Four arrests have been made in the case so far.
India might see first step towards theaterisation as soon as next month. The bill is aimed to empower commanders in Tri-services posts.
Maharashtra | Severe waterlogging triggered due to heavy rainfall witnessed in Sion Circle in Mumbai. Latest visuals from the area.
When asked to respond on calls for his resignation over the law and order situation in Manipur, CM N Biren Singh says, "I don't want to go into this. My job is to bring peace to the state. Miscreants are there in every society but we will not spare them."
Manipur CM N Biren Singh says, "People are protesting across the state regarding the incident and demanding the strictest punishment for the accused. Accused number one, who was arrested earlier, his house was burnt by women yesterday. Manipur society is against crime…
I announce from here after taking the permission of our leader Mamata Banerjee. The way BJP is stopping our funds (to the state) - we will go to Delhi on 2nd October, on the day of Gandhi Jayanti...On 5th August, we will gherao all BJP leaders' houses peacefully: TMC MP Abhishek…
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says, "I want to ask PM Modi did the incident in Manipur not hurt you even a little? You point fingers at West Bengal but don't you have love for sisters and mothers? Till when daughters will be burnt, Dalits, minorities will be killed,…
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says, "You (BJP) gave 'Beti Bachao' slogan, where is your slogan now. We express our solidarity with the people of Manipur. Today Manipur is burning, the whole country is burning. In Bilkis Bano's case, the accused were released on bail. In the wrestler's case (Brij Bhushan Singh) was also granted bail...The women of the country will throw you out of the country's politics in the coming elections."
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says, "You (BJP) gave 'Beti Bachao' slogan, where is your slogan now. We express our solidarity with the people of Manipur. Today Manipur is burning, the whole country is burning. In Bilkis Bano's case, the accused were released on bail. In…