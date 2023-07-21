India News Live: Tribal Groups Take To Streets Against Manipur Horror

Rajendra Guda, the Rajasthan minister who criticised the Ashok Gehlot over its performance on protecting women from crimes, has been sacked. The minister, speaking in the Rajasthan Assembly, said before raising questions on Manipur, authorities in Rajasthan should look to themselves. "It is true and should be accepted that we have failed in women's safety. Instead of Manipur, we should look within ourselves that atrocities on women have increased in Rajasthan," Gudha said in the Assembly.

This comes after the Rajasthan government faced criticism for the murder of a 19-year-old Dalit girl. This was followed by a leaked video from Manipur where a mob stripped three women naked, sexually assaulted them and paraded them across a village.

