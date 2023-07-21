Last Updated:

India News Live: Tribal Groups Take To Streets Against Manipur Horror

The horrific and heinous old video of two women being paraded naked by an armed mob of 800 to 1000 people in Manipur has triggered a nationwide outrage.

Digital Desk
Image: PTI

Image: PTI

23:27 IST, July 21st 2023
EAM S Jaishankar participated in the Champions Meeting of the Global Crisis Response Group chaired by UNSG António Guterres

EAM S Jaishankar said, "Highlighted our efforts under the G20 Presidency, including adoption of the G20 Action Plan for Accelerating SDGs; commitment to implement a Common Framework for Debt service suspension initiative in a predictable, timely, orderly and coordinated manner; and promoting just, affordable, and inclusive energy transition pathways,"

22:12 IST, July 21st 2023
Congress is running a battle against Manipur because Manipur is being run by a BJP government: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, said, "Congress is running a battle against Manipur because Manipur is being run by a BJP government...Congress party's concern should not only be restricted to Manipur. Congress party should also think about the serious crime against women going on in Rajasthan & West Bengal. They should not target the state of Manipur. It is a peace-loving state ...."

21:07 IST, July 21st 2023
Rajasthan Minister Who Criticised Ashok Gehlot Govt On Crimes Against Women Sacked

Rajendra Guda, the Rajasthan minister who criticised the Ashok Gehlot over its performance on protecting women from crimes, has been sacked. The minister, speaking in the Rajasthan Assembly, said before raising questions on Manipur, authorities in Rajasthan should look to themselves. "It is true and should be accepted that we have failed in women's safety. Instead of Manipur, we should look within ourselves that atrocities on women have increased in Rajasthan," Gudha said in the Assembly. 

This comes after the Rajasthan government faced criticism for the murder of a 19-year-old Dalit girl. This was followed by a leaked video from Manipur where a mob stripped three women naked, sexually assaulted them and paraded them across a village.

Read the complete story here

20:38 IST, July 21st 2023
Assam government bans single-use plastic water bottles of carrying capacity below 1 litre from October 2
19:42 IST, July 21st 2023
65 year old, who was stuck in a swamp, rescued in Pimpri-Chinchwad

The fire brigade officials rescued a 65-year-old man who was stuck in a swamp in Nigdi, Pune on Friday. The person is identified as Nilkanth Patil who got stuck in a swamp near a school in Nigdi Pradhikaran. At 7:23 am, the fire brigade officials were informed about the incident by the locals. On reaching the location, the officials saw that the victim was stuck in the swamp and was struggling to come out but failed miserably. Later the fire brigade officials took the help of a ladder and rope to get the person out with the support of other personnel who were present at the spot.

 

19:10 IST, July 21st 2023
Delhi government advises chemists to avoid the sale of Aspirin, Ibuprofen and Diclofenac group of medicines

Delhi government advises chemists to avoid the sale of Aspirin, Ibuprofen and Diclofenac group of medicines without prescription, amid the rise in vector-borne diseases in monsoon season.

 

18:58 IST, July 21st 2023
Rajasthan government failed on women safety, says Gehlot's minister
18:44 IST, July 21st 2023
No accident has taken place involving Kavach fitted trains: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to Rajya Sabha

"Presently 121 locomotives (including Electric Multiple Unit rakes) belonging to Secunderbad Division (30 in number). Hyderabad Division (56 in number), Guntakal Division (28 in number) and Vijaywada Division (7 in number) of South Central Railway are equipped with Kavach. The trains hauled by Kavach-fitted locomotives change according to the operational requirements of Railways as per loco links. No accident has taken place involving Kavach fitted trains": Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to Rajya Sabha

 

18:37 IST, July 21st 2023
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw gives a written reply to Rajya Sabha regarding Balasore incident
17:47 IST, July 21st 2023
We will decide our further course of action after going through the order copy: Advocate Mohammad Tauheed Khan, representing the Muslim side
17:08 IST, July 21st 2023
CBI registers five separate cases against several accused including then GEs, AGEs, JE of Military Engineer Services Jabalpur
16:46 IST, July 21st 2023
IAF helicopters continue with relief operations in Himachal Pradesh
15:51 IST, July 21st 2023
IMD issues 'Red' alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall for Palghar district for tomorrow, 'Orange alert' for Mumbai

IMD has issued a 'Red' alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall for the Palghar district for Saturday. 'Orange' alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri.

 

15:48 IST, July 21st 2023
IAF to celebrate its 91st anniversary on October 8

Indian Air Force will be celebrating its 91st anniversary on 8th October 2023. This year's Air Force Day parade and Air Display will be held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

The ceremonial parade would be conducted at Air Force Station Bamrauli and the Air Display would be conducted over the Sangam area, in the vicinity of the Ordnance Depot Fort in Prayagraj.

 

15:36 IST, July 21st 2023
DCW chief Swati Maliwal plans to visit to Manipur after sexual assault video

DCW chief Swati Maliwal plans to visit to Manipur for assessing the situation in Manipur after incidents of sexual violence against women and girls emerged. She also wrote a letter to DGP Manipur in this regard.

15:33 IST, July 21st 2023
Bhojpuri actress accuses a person named Mahesh Pandey of rape
15:19 IST, July 21st 2023
57 women cadets recruited in National Defence Academy since July 2022: MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt in Lok Sabha

In a written reply in Lok Sabha, MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt said that 57 women cadets have been recruited in National Defence Academy since July 2022. 19 of them are from Haryana while 12 belong to Uttar Pradesh. One of the four women cadets from Kerala resigned after joining: Same facilities are provided to women recruits at par with male recruits in NDA, he said.

15:17 IST, July 21st 2023
Drunk man drives car onto railway track in Kerala, arrested

Kerala police have arrested a 49-year-old man for allegedly driving a car in an inebriated state over a railway track.

Police said they arrested Kannur resident Jayaprakashan who drove his car onto a railway track inside the city on July 18.
 

14:57 IST, July 21st 2023
BJP MP Locket Chatterjee breaks down while recollecting alleged incident of sexual assault by TMC workers

 

14:53 IST, July 21st 2023
WB BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar draws parallels between Manipur and West Bengal
14:51 IST, July 21st 2023
Manipur CM N Biren Singh addresses massive public gathering
14:44 IST, July 21st 2023
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel conducts aerial survey of flood-affected areas
14:39 IST, July 21st 2023
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra unleashes scathing attack against PM 
14:31 IST, July 21st 2023
Women in Imphal burn down house of one of the accused in Manipur viral video case
14:28 IST, July 21st 2023
India moves closer to theaterisation of commands

India might see first step towards theaterisation as soon as next month. The bill is aimed to empower commanders in Tri-services posts.
 

14:23 IST, July 21st 2023
Heavy rain lashes Sion Circle in Mumbai, severe waterlogging triggered
14:18 IST, July 21st 2023
Amid demands for resignation, Manipur CM N Biren Singh vows strict action against miscreants  
14:13 IST, July 21st 2023
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee announces protest over limited state funds
14:09 IST, July 21st 2023
CM Manata questions PM. says did the incident in Manipur not hurt you even a little?
14:06 IST, July 21st 2023
Mamata corners BJP on Manipur sexual assault video, 'Where is Beti Bachao slogan'

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says, "You (BJP) gave 'Beti Bachao' slogan, where is your slogan now. We express our solidarity with the people of Manipur. Today Manipur is burning, the whole country is burning. In Bilkis Bano's case, the accused were released on bail. In the wrestler's case (Brij Bhushan Singh) was also granted bail...The women of the country will throw you out of the country's politics in the coming elections."

