Rajasthan: 40-year-old Man Dies In Kota After Family Unplugs Ventilator To Plug In Cooler

A 40-year-old patient admitted to a hospital in Kota died on Friday, June 19 after his family members allegedly pulled out the ventilator plug from the socket to plug in a cooler. The hospital's management is filing a report on the incident and the police have taken it up for investigation.

Accidental death in Kota

The patient was suspected to be suffering from COVID-19 and was admitted to Maharao Bhim Singh (MBS) Hospital on June 13. His test report, however, came negative later. The man was shifted to an isolation ward on June 15 as a precautionary measure after another patient in the ICU tested COVID-19 positive.

As per reports, since it was very hot in the isolation ward, his family had bought in an air cooler the same day. On finding no socket for the cooler, they allegedly unplugged the patient's ventilator but almost half-an-hour later, the ventilator ran out of power.

The three-member committee to investigate the incident will include the deputy superintendent of the hospital, nursing superintendent, and CMO.

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan

A total of 13857 cases have been reported in the state to date, with three COVID-19 fatalities and 299 new instances of the viral infection on Friday. 55 were reported from Bharatpur. Jodhpur registered 38 cases and Jaipur 33 cases.

Bikaner reported 26 new COVID-19 cases, followed by Pali 24, Nagaur 16, Alwar, Jhunjhunu and Bhilwara 14 each, Churu 13, Barmer 12, Ganganagar eight, Dholpur and Tonk six, Ajmer four, Hanumangarh three, Jhalawar and Rajsamand two each, and Chittorgarh, Jaisalmer, Udaipur, Sawaimadhopur, Dungarpur and Jalore 1 each.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has written a letter to all States and Union Territories asking the authorities to ensure strict implementation of guidelines on home isolation. Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry, cautioned that this might lead to the spread of disease among family members and neighbours, especially in dense urban conglomerations. According to him, the policy of test, trace, track, and isolate may not be feasible if the guidelines are not implemented in letter and spirit.

